Writers’ strike threatens Hollywood on eve of contract expiration | News

Hollywood and the global entertainment industry are watching closely as the final day of negotiations between the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture And Television Producers (AMPTP) counts down to the expiration of the current basis.

Talks were underway Sunday and could continue Monday before the contract expires at 11:59 p.m. PT Monday. While no one wants a repeat of the 2007-08 strike that lasted 100 days, both sides stuck to their agenda throughout the negotiations.

Last month, 97.85% of WGA members out of a turnout of 78.79% of the Guild’s 20,000 members voted to strike if the parties failed to agree on terms . The Directors Guild of America (DGA) has warned its members that if they fail to report to work in the event of a WGA strike in solidarity with writers, they may face consequences from their producer employers.

The WGA generally asks for more money, particularly around TV compensation (residuals and mini-rooms have been the main talking points), and says that while the rise of streaming has generated profits and massive spending on content by producers, writers have been left behind. Guild negotiators also engaged their counterparts on the potential impact of generative AI on the work of writers.

AMPTP, on behalf of studios, streamers, the network and independent producers, argues that it is difficult for companies to pay more in a climate of cost cutting and layoffs.

If a strike takes place, it could start as early as Tuesday May 2 or at a later date. At the time of writing, the WGA had not specified.

A strike would have a greater initial impact on television writers, at least initially. No production can take place without a daily writers room or mini room and the writers of late night talk shows and daily shows would be the first to drop their feathers.

In film, Hollywood and independent producers stockpiled scripts in the event of a strike so productions could continue, although once the cameras rolled no Guild writers would be available to revise their scripts. . It is believed that the directors and producers could make a small change to a name or a word here or there, but they could not do substantial rewrites or anything that alters the essence of the script.

Sales agents gearing up for Cannes continue to present projects as business as usual and avoid summer start dates, preferring to keep start dates vague or look towards the end of this year and into 2025. No independent project needs bonding could begin after June 30, as the bond companies have said they won’t bond anything that isn’t completed by that date.

A strike may impact this year’s publishing schedule. Completed projects may stay within their dates, but those still filming or in post may not be able to complete during a strike, in which case some have speculated that distributors could push some titles back into 2024. The calendar for the next few years and that of 2025 are in the crosshairs here because most projects beyond the 2023 calendar are incomplete. A strike could cause serious disruption and create a post-production blockage once completed.

The prospect of a broader strike involving the directors’ and actors’ guilds is of greater concern to the company. The DGA and SAG-AFTRA will soon begin talks for the renewal of their basic contracts, which both expire on June 30. The DGA, which has about 19,000 members, begins its talks on May 10, followed by SAG-AFTRA which has about 160,000 members on June 7.

If these guilds also went on strike, it would effectively shut down Hollywood until the parties come back to the table to make a deal.

Many producers seek to shoot outside of the United States. Feature film productions could take place outside the United States with members of local unions and guilds if their groups are not affiliated with Hollywood guilds or have not issued solidarity guidelines. Producers may decide to work with non-guild members, though they are wary of further disrupting Hollywood guilds.