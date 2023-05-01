Entertainment
Writers’ strike threatens Hollywood on eve of contract expiration | News
Hollywood and the global entertainment industry are watching closely as the final day of negotiations between the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture And Television Producers (AMPTP) counts down to the expiration of the current basis.
Talks were underway Sunday and could continue Monday before the contract expires at 11:59 p.m. PT Monday. While no one wants a repeat of the 2007-08 strike that lasted 100 days, both sides stuck to their agenda throughout the negotiations.
Last month, 97.85% of WGA members out of a turnout of 78.79% of the Guild’s 20,000 members voted to strike if the parties failed to agree on terms . The Directors Guild of America (DGA) has warned its members that if they fail to report to work in the event of a WGA strike in solidarity with writers, they may face consequences from their producer employers.
The WGA generally asks for more money, particularly around TV compensation (residuals and mini-rooms have been the main talking points), and says that while the rise of streaming has generated profits and massive spending on content by producers, writers have been left behind. Guild negotiators also engaged their counterparts on the potential impact of generative AI on the work of writers.
AMPTP, on behalf of studios, streamers, the network and independent producers, argues that it is difficult for companies to pay more in a climate of cost cutting and layoffs.
If a strike takes place, it could start as early as Tuesday May 2 or at a later date. At the time of writing, the WGA had not specified.
A strike would have a greater initial impact on television writers, at least initially. No production can take place without a daily writers room or mini room and the writers of late night talk shows and daily shows would be the first to drop their feathers.
In film, Hollywood and independent producers stockpiled scripts in the event of a strike so productions could continue, although once the cameras rolled no Guild writers would be available to revise their scripts. . It is believed that the directors and producers could make a small change to a name or a word here or there, but they could not do substantial rewrites or anything that alters the essence of the script.
Sales agents gearing up for Cannes continue to present projects as business as usual and avoid summer start dates, preferring to keep start dates vague or look towards the end of this year and into 2025. No independent project needs bonding could begin after June 30, as the bond companies have said they won’t bond anything that isn’t completed by that date.
A strike may impact this year’s publishing schedule. Completed projects may stay within their dates, but those still filming or in post may not be able to complete during a strike, in which case some have speculated that distributors could push some titles back into 2024. The calendar for the next few years and that of 2025 are in the crosshairs here because most projects beyond the 2023 calendar are incomplete. A strike could cause serious disruption and create a post-production blockage once completed.
The prospect of a broader strike involving the directors’ and actors’ guilds is of greater concern to the company. The DGA and SAG-AFTRA will soon begin talks for the renewal of their basic contracts, which both expire on June 30. The DGA, which has about 19,000 members, begins its talks on May 10, followed by SAG-AFTRA which has about 160,000 members on June 7.
If these guilds also went on strike, it would effectively shut down Hollywood until the parties come back to the table to make a deal.
Many producers seek to shoot outside of the United States. Feature film productions could take place outside the United States with members of local unions and guilds if their groups are not affiliated with Hollywood guilds or have not issued solidarity guidelines. Producers may decide to work with non-guild members, though they are wary of further disrupting Hollywood guilds.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.screendaily.com/news/writers-strike-looms-over-hollywood-on-eve-of-contract-expiry/5181511.article
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China uses tech to oppress its own people, warns lawmaker seeking to restrict AI exports
- Boris Johnson’s license fails to fool Dutch cops in drunk driving case
- Russian commander deploys troops in ‘hole’ in ground as punishment: British Intel
- Writers’ strike threatens Hollywood on eve of contract expiration | News
- Wisconsin Athletics Investigate Football Player Arrest During Mifflin Street Block Party
- CARLY WEDDING GUEST DRESSES UNDER $200
- Failed bank First Republic is acquired by JPMorgan ChaseExBulletin
- Google Cloud Announces General Availability of Cloud Run Jobs
- A 4.3-magnitude earthquake shakes the desert of Southern California
- Imran Khan warns of ‘Sri Lanka-like’ situation if elections don’t hold
- Donald Trump must land in Scotland to visit his golf courses | donald trump
- ‘Snake is Lord Shiva’s Neck Charm’: PM Modi’s Jibe to Mallikarjun Kharge | India News