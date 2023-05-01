Anniversary special: Five times Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli proved they were the perfect couple





Her hubby took to his Instagram this morning to share an adorable carousel of posts and photos featuring snippets of their previous vacations and trips, adorable moments they spent time together, as well as close-ups of the actor. The caption mentions, I love you through thick, thin and all your cute madness. Happy birthday my everything.

Let’s celebrate Sharma’s adorable moments with the batting superstar who gives us several couple goals to follow.

As a Bollywood movie said, “agar vo meri sabse achi dost nhi ho sakti, toh main Kabhi use pyaar kar hi nhi sakta” (if she can’t be my best friend, then she can’t be my lover). The power couple knows how to nurture a friendship and this is the relationship hack of the couple. On their anniversary, Sharma shared a series of memes to describe her bond with Kohli and one meme that made us love was this one.

Fans are still waiting for the moment when the couple show what they mean to each other. Once on Kohli’s birthday, the ‘Bet’ actress posted a sweet photo and wrote, “It’s your birthday my love so obviously I picked your best angles and pics for this post , I love you in all states and forms.” Isn’t that the purest form of love?

The main reason we need a partner is to help us get out of the zone when the world has heralded us as losers. Kohli definitely had the back of the Indian cricket team in tons of matches, but when he went out of form, his wife was the only person who knew he would bounce back. The same happened when India played Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, 2022 and Kohli played a monstrous blow for the nation. Sharma wrote a lovely note for the husband describing what kind of man he is and why she loves him.

Needless to mention, but every time this duo posts, they look adorable and steal their fans’ hearts. But when wearing traditional attire for a wedding in a bio bubble, netizens couldn’t keep calm, and the “me and who” messages started surfacing in the blink of an eye.

When you’re in love, you don’t need any special occasion or event to announce it loud and clear. The ‘Band Baja Baarat’ actress has always written her love in front of the world and it sounds way too pure than anything.

Once, Sharma took to her Instagram and wrote, “There is no easy way out, there is no shortcut home. Your favorite song and the words you have always lived. These words are true for everything, including relationships. It takes tremendous courage to be the person you are in a world filled with perceptions and optics. Thank you for inspiring me when I needed it and for keeping the open mind when you needed to listen. Marriage between equals is only possible when both are safe. And you are the safest man I know! Like I said earlier, lucky are those who truly know the real you, the soul behind all accomplishments, the man behind all the projections projected onto you… May love, honesty, transparency and respect always guide us. : May we never stop having fun. I love it about us. These are some happy moments in the couple’s life that they decided to share with the world through their social media handles.

