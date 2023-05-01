Entertainment
Child actor who still gets paid for Titanic role reveals he’s stopped cashing checks
“I haven’t seen the checks for years”
A man who played a fleeting but memorable role in Titanic as a child has revealed he was still paid for his appearance, but hasn’t cashed any of the checks recently due to a change of address .
When Reece Thompson was five, he starred as a third-class Irish passenger on the ill-fated ship in James Cameron’s 1997 epic.
We don’t see much of Thompson, but he’s part of one of the most heartbreaking scenes in the movie, and one you’ll probably remember if you’ve seen it.
As third-class passengers, Thompson’s character’s family are unable to get into a lifeboat and the last we see of them is him, his sister, and his mother lying in their cabin waiting to die.
Thompson has a line in the film, when he asks his mother, “What do we do mommy?”
She replies: We were just waiting, my dear. When they’re done putting first-class people in the boats, they’ll start with us, and they want to be ready, don’t they?
More than 25 years later, Thompson is still being asked a lot about his role in the film, and he revealed that he was still getting royalty checks for his appearance – but he stopped cashing them recently.
Speaking to Australias Network 10, he said: Yeah I still do [receive royalty cheques]It’s true.
But I haven’t updated my address in several years, honestly since the last time I was interviewed for this.
So I haven’t seen them [the cheques] in a few years. I just guess they always come.
He now works as a digital marketing manager in Utah, but still gets asked about his role, which he found “interesting.”
He explained: It’s interesting, I would say my family and I mostly think it’s interesting that people still find it interesting.
My wife and I mostly just get feedback.
They’re mostly just interesting to read, but yeah, it feels like a dream, it was so long ago.
A number of different things [are said]Honestly some of the reviews I can’t believe this is happening 25 years later.
Now people are starting to associate my face with that, where before it was a random fact about me, it’s kind of weird.
And if you think there wasn’t a lot of talent behind Reece’s performance, think again. You may have figured out that he’s not Irish, and before he delivered his line in the film, he apparently didn’t even know what an Irish accent was, improvising one on the spot.
He continued: Honestly, I probably got the job because I looked pretty Irish for a casting director.
I had an agent, so I guess that’s kind of how it started.
My mom told me that before they cast me, they hadn’t decided who was going to get the line, so I think it was kind of up in the air who was actually going to be able to say that in the movie.
I had no idea what an Irish accent was, had no appreciation for it, so I did my best with what they gave me.
