UCLA Releases Part 1 of 2023 Hollywood Diversity Report

Despite increased efforts, Hollywood still fails to produce content that reflects its diverse audience.

Led by UCLA faculty and students, the Hollywood Diversity Report 2023, Part One: Movies is the 10th report in an annual series analyzing the degree of involvement of underrepresented groups in front of and behind the camera in 2022. The researchers primarily tracked the following identities of people working in top Hollywood films: race and origin ethnicity, gender and disability status. Overall, on-screen and off-screen diversity has improved in some respects and remained the same in others, said Michael Tran, a sociology doctoral candidate and co-author of the report.

Every year we usually see these stories of mixed progress where some things are getting better, Tran said. The industry is trying to make a change, but it may not be changing in all the ways it should.

This varied progression is evidenced by the results of studies related to race and ethnicity, he said. The ratio of whites to people of color in movies generally spans the entire population of the United States, Tran said. However, he said the representation of different racial communities is still quite uneven. Black actors continue to be disproportionately represented in film compared to other communities of color, accounting for 14.8% and 16.2% of all theatrical and streaming roles, respectively. Meanwhile, Asian Americans, Native Americans and Latinx Americans are still underrepresented, Tran said.

Annie Meyers, program director at the Center for Scholars & Storytellers, said she was baffled by the lack of Latinx representation because they have the highest theater attendance of any ethnicity in the country. Nonetheless, the report found that Latinx actors accounted for only 5.5% and 6.6% of all theatrical and streaming roles, respectively. One of the main takeaways from the report is that audiences prefer films that reflect the diversity of the American population. Meyers therefore stated that the under-representation of different ethnic communities is not only bad from a moral point of view, but also from a business point of view.

Additionally, Nico Garcia, a graduate student in the film and media studies program, said he was surprised by the lack of diversity within film casts. Usually, he said, all the characters in a movie will be played by actors from a certain racial demographic. Garcia said he believes this pattern occurs because the diversity on screen usually mirrors the diversity behind the camera.

When a cast has a lot of Latina, Black, or Asian partners, it usually means the production itself as a whole is pretty diverse, Garcia said. To me, it seems like people are reaching out sideways to themselves and getting others to not just be the sign.

Along the same lines, Meyers said the representation of women and queer people has made some progress, although more needs to be done. One positive change that audiences are seeing is the inclusion of more complex and independent women on screen, she said. Twenty years ago, Meyers said, the existence of most female characters was tied to male characters. Now, figures like Marvel Cinematic Universe Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), she said, are among the most recognizable of the 21st century.

Conversely, Meyers said there should be more non-binary and transgender visibility in the film. According to the report, there was only one leading actor among the top streaming movies of 2022 who identified as non-binary. She said representation beyond the gender binary would be particularly appreciated by teenagers who are exploring and questioning their identity.

Behind the camera, Tran said, women are getting progressively more opportunities to write and direct. However, they are still underrepresented compared to their male counterparts, he said. For example, the report found that only 1.5 out of 10 theatrical film directors identify as women. Tran said non-male writers and directors also continue to be underfunded.

For the first time, UCLA reviewed and included disability status in the diversity report, Tran said. Overall, people who identify as having a disability remain vastly underrepresented, he said. Comprising 26% of the US adult population, adults with disabilities accounted for 9.1% and 6.1% of top movie headliners in theaters and streaming respectively last year. Meyers also said that actors with visible disabilities are rarely portrayed in Hollywood. Often, characters with disabilities are played by actors and written by able-bodied screenwriters, she said.

Garcia said that to improve diversity in front of and behind the camera, he urges filmmakers to broaden their perspective by befriending industry professionals from different backgrounds. Meyers also said that some of the most well-known white male directors, such as Steven Spielberg, came from modest backgrounds, so members of underrepresented groups should also have the same chance.

This cycle is perpetuated by the same kinds of brothers engaging with each other, and it’s the stories that are being told, and it’s from their perspective, Meyers said. You miss so many people in terms of storytelling.