The Daily Show’s Roy Wood Jr. toasted Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Roy Wood Jr. delivers a speech at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

This year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner arguably came at a perfectly appropriate time for the headlining comedian and Daily show royalty Roy Wood Jr., as happened very soon after Fox News part ways with Tucker Carlson as well as after CNN terminated Don Lemons’ contract . Naturally, this gave Wood even more material than he already would have had for his 30-minute spot, and he used that advantage to deliver fiery roasts to currently unemployed news anchors.

Roy Wood Jr. could potentially take over as permanent Daily show host if requested having previously joined the rotation of guest host list following Trevor Noah’s absence, and he further proved just how great he was at winning a crowd at the White House dinner party. Even when that crowd is already preconfigured to laugh at political humor. He reminisced about what he dubbed the elephant in the room as he began his time slot, as televised on C-LIFE :

Half of this room thinks I’m Kenan Thompson. The other half thinks I’m Louis Armstrong. President Biden thinks I’m the daddy of Family Matters.

Reginald VelJohnson, who recently returned to Sitcom Dad status for a Geico commercial, probably wouldn’t be the TV talent many would expect to take to the stage and criticize Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon. And even if he was, he probably wouldn’t be equipped with the zingers that Roy Wood Jr. had. Here’s how he first leaned on Fox News:

Tonight, we are all united under one thing: scandal… scandals. Scandals have devoured careers this year. The untouchable Tucker Carlson is out of a job now. Some celebrate it. But for the staff at Tuckers, I want you to know that I know how you feel. I work at the Daily Show, so I too was caught off guard by the sudden departure of the host of a fake news show. Tucker got caught. I got caught like that dude from Vanderpump Rules.

Wood then joked that he couldn’t remember which reality show Vanderpump Rules was, and joked that it was the white version of BMFbefore opting for a more racist punchline.

The long date Daily show The comic brought President Joe Biden into his jokes several times during his roughly 30 minutes on stage, but that was perhaps the biggest barb where Biden wasn’t Wood’s direct target.

We need to get Tucker back on the air, Mr. President, because right now there are millions of Americans who don’t even know why they hate you.

Which earned the reaction below from the POTUS:

Joe Biden in fake shock at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Shortly after, Roy Wood Jr. joked that Tucker Carlson’s firing was somewhat rare for Fox News, in that it was largely unrelated to the harsh treatment of a woman, then shifted its focus to fellow ousted cable reporter Don Lemon, who is reportedly getting prepared for a possible legal battle on the millions remaining on his contract. Wood continued:

[Carlson] broke the asshole ceiling. Speaking of assholes, Don Lemon is unemployed. Don Lemon. My dog ​​Don Lemon released a statement saying he was fired from CNN and then CNN released a statement saying they offered Don a date. They had to split up, because Don Lemon can’t even accurately report a story about Don Lemon.

This joke drew perhaps the biggest laugh of all the ones aimed at the two outgoing anchors, and it’s as much stellar comedic staging as it is a burn on Don Lemon, although it is indeed a great shot.

Roy Wood Jr. vaguely addressed Lemon’s on-air controversy involving Nikki Haley, referring to it as saying “a few women were ragged in the face”. But Wood invoked another uncomfortably scandalous incident, and the offending reporter, by diving into Lemon.

I still think Don deserved better, CNN. That’s not how you fire someone. It’s messed up. How funny is it that you worked in the news and then watched the news that you got kicked off the news? Don Lemon is now the most obnoxious guy in CNN history. It is not fair. Even Jeffrey Toobin looks at Don Lemon like, Ooh, he’s rubbing me the wrong way.

Everyone remembers Jeffrey Toobin, right? He is the CNN and New Yorker guy who… yeah, that’s right… while he was on camera with coworkers. It’s not the most timely reference to make, but time isn’t really the main issue here.

Currently, Tucker Carlson is said to be triggering a mega-deal from Newsmax, although he probably can’t take a job while he’s still under non-competition clauses. The same goes for Don Lemon, who was also reportedly wooed via conversation by Newsmax. But as Lemon said when asked about his future, it just goes “great”.

Could Roy Wood Jr., Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon ever share the screen or the stage together? Probably not, but one can certainly imagine how noisy this room would be, regardless of its size.