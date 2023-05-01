Not a great movie, no power would have stopped it





Time and time again we have seen who in Bollywood give their two cents on the ongoing Boycott Bollywood trend. When the wave started, Aamir Khans Laal Singh Chadha was called for a boycott, followed by Brahmastra and Pathaan. Now, in his last interview, Anupam Kher was asked about this and in his response, he cited the box office failure of Laal Singh Chaddha as an example, saying that if a movie is great, no power can stop it. Directed by Aamir Khan, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh in key roles. Directed by Advait Chandan, it proved to be a box office dud and also received poor reviews from audiences and critics. Breaking his silence on the Boycott Bollywood trend, Anupam Kher told ANI, I personally think this trend will not affect the film. If your movie is good then it will work but if your movie is bad it will affect it but not because of the trend. Everyone has freedom of expression. While an actor, actress, or filmmaker has the right to say anything about any situation, they must also be brave enough to walk through the situation. Speaking further about Aamir Khans Laal Singh Chaddha, Anupam Kher said that Laal Singh Chadda is not a great movie. If it was a great movie, no power would have stopped it. Aamirs PK worked very well. The point is, you have to accept the truth. Later, when The Kashmir Files actor was asked about the end of the boycott trend, Anupam Kher said: I’m not for boycott trends, not at all, but you can’t stop someone. one to do what he wants to do. But if your product is good, it will find its audience. In fact, they will go with a vengeance. And the only way to kill this trend is to do a brilliant job. How many of you agree with Anupam Kher? Let us know. In the meantime, stay tuned to Koimoi! Must read: Sara Ali Khan reportedly cried uncontrollably after fight with Kartik Aaryan, netizens react as old video goes viral: Yeh Toh Lag Raha Hai’s promotional strategy Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

