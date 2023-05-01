Vietnamese threat actor infects 500,000 devices using ‘malverposting’ tactics





May 01, 2023Ravie Lakshmanan

A Vietnamese threat actor has been accused of being behind a ‘malverposting’ campaign on social media platforms to infect more than 500,000 devices worldwide over the past three months to deliver variants of information thieves such as S1deload Stealer and SYS01stealer. Malicious posting refers to the use of social media posts promoted on services such as Facebook and Twitter to mass-propagate malware and other security threats. The idea is to reach a wider audience by paying ads to “amplify” their posts. According Guardio Laboratoriessuch attacks begin when the adversary creates new business profiles and hijacks already popular accounts to deliver advertisements that claim to offer free adult photo album downloads. Inside these ZIP archive files are purported images which are actually executable files, which when clicked activate the chain of infection and ultimately deploy the thieving malware to siphon session cookies, account and other information. The attack chain is very effective because it creates a “vicious circle” in which the information looted using the thief is used to create an ever-expanding army of hacked Facebook bot accounts which are then used to push more sponsored posts, effectively extending the scheme. . To slip under Facebook’s radar, the threat actor passed off newly generated business profile pages as photographer accounts. The majority of infections have been reported in Australia, Canada, India, the United Kingdom and the United States The method by which the PHP-based thief is deployed is said to be constantly evolving to incorporate more detection evasion features, suggesting that the threat actor behind the campaign is actively refining and revamping their tactics in response to public disclosures. “The malicious payload is quite sophisticated and varies all the time, introducing new evasion techniques,” said Nati Tal, security researcher at Guardio Labs. UPCOMING WEBINAR Learn how to stop ransomware with real-time protection Join our webinar and learn how to stop ransomware attacks in their tracks with real-time MFA and service account protection. Save my spot! Results come as Group-IB revealed details of an ongoing phishing operation that targets Facebook users by tricking them into entering their credentials on fake copycat sites designed to steal their account credentials and take over profiles. In a related development, Malwarebytes earthen a malvertising campaign that was found to trick users looking for games and cooking recipes on Google into serving malicious ads that redirect them to fake websites built on Weebly in an attempt to conduct a support scam technical. Did you find this article interesting ? follow us on Twitter  And LinkedIn to read more exclusive content that we publish.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehackernews.com/2023/05/vietnamese-threat-actor-infects-500000.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos