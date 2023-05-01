Entertainment
Hollywood writers and studios hold last-minute talks as strike deadline approaches
LOS ANGELES, May 1 (Reuters) – Negotiators for Hollywood writers and film and TV studios engaged in 11 a.m. contract talks on Monday to try to avert a strike that would disrupt television production in an industry with taken with seismic changes.
The Writers Guild of America could call a work stoppage as early as Tuesday if it fails to reach an agreement with companies such as Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) and Netflix Inc (NFLX.O). A strike would be the WGA’s first in 15 years.
Writers say they suffered financially during the streaming TV boom, in part because of shorter seasons and lower residual payments. They are demanding wage increases and changes to industry practices that they say force them to work more for less money.
According to Guild statistics, half of TV writers now work for minimum wage, up from a third in the 2013-2014 season. The median salary of scribes at the senior writer/producer level has fallen 4% over the past decade.
“The way it looks now is that there will be no middle class in Hollywood,” said Caroline Renard, Guild liaison and writer who worked on “Secrets of Sulfur Springs.” from Disney Channel and other shows.
Artificial intelligence is another issue at the bargaining table. The WGA wants safeguards to prevent studios from using AI to generate new scripts from writers’ previous work. Writers also want to make sure they aren’t being asked to rewrite draft scripts created by the AI.
The negotiations are taking place in a difficult economic context for the industry. Entertainment conglomerates are under pressure from Wall Street to make their streaming services profitable, after investing billions of dollars in content to attract subscribers.
They also face declining TV ad revenue as traditional TV audiences shrink and advertisers go elsewhere. The threat of a recession also looms.
The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O), Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD.O), Netflix and hundreds of production companies, is committed to achieving a fair deal. .
LATE NIGHT WILL TAKE THE HIT
If a strike is called, late-night shows such as “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” and “Saturday Night Live,” which use teams of writers to create inside jokes news, should immediately stop production.
This means that new episodes will not be available during their traditional television timeslots or on streaming services that make them available the next day.
TV soaps and other daytime shows like “The View” will likely be disrupted. News programs would not be interrupted because these writers are members of another union.
Further, the strike could lead to a delay in the fall TV season. Writing for fall shows normally begins in May or June. If the work stoppage continues, networks will increasingly fill their programming queues with unscripted reality shows, newsmagazines and reruns.
Netflix may be isolated from any immediate impact due to its global focus and access to remote production facilities outside of the United States
The last WGA strike in 2007 and 2008 lasted 100 days. Television networks aired reruns and more reality shows, and the effects rippled through California’s economy as productions closed and out-of-work writers, actors and producers cut spending.
The strike cost the state about $2.1 billion and pushed its already fragile economy into a recession, according to the Milken Institute think tank.
Studios don’t want another disruption after the COVID-19 pandemic halted production around the world for months. But budgets are tight and a new era of fiscal austerity has dawned in Hollywood, with studios laying off thousands of staff and cutting spending on content.
“Writers have legitimate issues here,” said a talent agent familiar with the negotiation process. “But studios and producers also have very legitimate issues. Their stock prices are down. They’ve spent too much on content. They need to show profits to their shareholders.”
Reporting by Lisa Richwine, Dawn Chmielewski and Danielle Broadway in Los Angeles; Editing by Mary Milliken and Jonathan Oatis
