Daily horoscope for May 1, 2023: Dreams can come true





An overview of the free daily horoscope for Monday, May 01, 2023 Birthday today (05/01/23). Dreams can come true this year. Teamwork, coordination and consistent effort wins. Epiphanies and deep connections illuminate your spring. Jump the summer hurdles with your partner, energize and strengthen your physical performance this fall. Do a personal upgrade next winter. Listen to your heart. To get the advantage, check the ranking of the days: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the hardest. Aries (March 21-April 19) Today is an 8 Nourish Health. Keep the current team composition, with Aquarius Pluto retrograde for the next five months. Group decisions could be reversed. Do what worked before. Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today is an 8 Review five-month career goals and professional plans, with Pluto retrograde. Long-term projects may seem slowed down, delayed or suspended. Imagine the alignment of passion and profit. Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today is an allure of 7 home comforts. Examine the data. Do the background research, with Pluto retrograde. Prepare educational adventures, presentations, conferences, vacations or classes, for after next fall. Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today is an 8 Keep documents, accounts, and records carefully up to date. Secure what you have achieved, with Pluto retrograde. Review shared finances, investments, agreements, and five-month budgets. Leo (July 23-August 22) Today is a budget of 9 monitors. Update routines. Resolve old irritations between you and your partner. Renew your collaboration by the fall. Unattended problems can be expensive. Virgo (August 23 – September 22) Today is a 7. Feed yourself. Refine strategies for your work, fitness, and health over the next five months, with Pluto retrograde. Update practices and routines. Consider expert advice. Libra (September 23-October 22) Today is an 8 Consider the options. Reflect on your heart’s desire, with retrograde Pluto. Make five-month course corrections to realign yourself with passion, fun, and love. Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21) Today is an 8 stick with tested household routines and methods, with Pluto retrograde. Look for national upgrades and do them after October. Examine materials, budgets and sources. Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21) Today is an 8th Prioritizing Professional Affairs. Edit, revise and update. Prepare and refine communications over five months, with Pluto retrograde. Launch a major promotion later in the year. Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Today is 9 exploration options. Review finances to conserve resources. Refine routines for more efficiency, with Pluto retrograde. Reevaluate assets to build on what you have acquired. Learn from past successes. Aquarius (January 20 – February 18) Today is a cash flow positive 8 Prioritize. The next five months, with Pluto retrograde, are good for healing. No more old stuff. Release worn baggage. Feed yourself. Pisces (February 19-March 20) Today is a plan and practice 7. Limit speculation and risk. Reduce stress, relax and rejuvenate, with Pluto retrograde. Enjoy a five month retreat in private creativity and productivity. (Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Blacks legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today’s Gemini Horoscopevisit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopesor go to www.nancyblack.com.) 2023 Nancy Black. All rights reserved. Distributed by content agency Tribune.

