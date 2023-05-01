Entertainment
Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor to perform spoken word piece at King Charles III coronation concert
Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor is set to perform a spoken word piece at the King Charles IIIcoronation concert at windsor castle May 7.
The 37-year-old actor will join a line-up of global stars like Katy Perry and Lionel Richie for the special occasion.
Kapoor will deliver his word before presenting Steve Winwood and exclusivity Commonwealth virtual choir on stage.
I am honored to join the Virtual Commonwealth Choir for this ceremony, celebrating Her Majesty’s love of music and art, the Khobsurat the star said in a statement.
It’s a momentous occasion that signifies a commitment to a positive, inclusive and optimistic future for the UK, with the music of the choirs honoring royal heritage and promoting unity, peace and joy.
The concert will be broadcast on the BBC and will feature performances from Take That, Andrea Bocelli, Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings and classic soul composer Alexis Ffrench.
The Coronation Choir, a group created from the country’s most enthusiastic community choirs and amateur singers, such as refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBT+ singing groups and Deaf signature choirs, will also perform a appearance.
King Charles III the official coronation takes place on Saturday, May 6.
Ceremony will bring together 2,000 guests at Westminster Abbeyincluding senior members of the Royal Family, a number of celebrities, actors and politicians in attendance.
The Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct the ceremony.
A statement from Buckingham Palace said Her Majesty’s coronation will reflect the role of monarchs today and look to the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.
The King will not renounce the most sacred part of the ceremony: the anointing of the sovereign. This tradition is so sacred that it was hidden from public view during the anointing and it was revealed that Charles will do the same.
|
