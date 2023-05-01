Kevin Feige calls this ‘Guardians’ actor ‘one of Marvel’s best’

It seems Marvel President Kevin Feige isn’t shy about picking his favorites after calling thisGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3(2023) actor one of the best in the franchise.

Marvel Studios has no shortage of talented performers, from Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark/Iron Man to Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, most recently Angela Bassett, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars for this year for her performance. of Queen Ramonda in 2022Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Still, there’s no denying that some performances stand out more than others, something Feige has noticed over the years.

Speaking to reporters at the worldwide press conference for the film directed by James Gunn Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,Feige was slow to gush about Dave Bautista, who has played Drax the Destroyer in the MCU since 2014.

Feige began by giving a special shoutout to two of the main ensemble members absent from the press conference: Zoe Saldana, who plays Gamora, and Bautista. Although he praised both actors, Feige said the latter deserved “special” mention:

This cast, who is amazing, and the cast members who aren’t there, and Zoe, who is such a key to this, and I think that kills it. And in particular, Dave Bautista.

Almost ruin a sceneVolume 3.,Feige continued, pointing out one particular moment when Drax made him cry while watching:

We watched the movie last night, and we were talking about the moments that tear us apart when he watches… I’m not going to give anything away, but he gives expression in the movie.

As if that praise wasn’t already enough, Feige went on to call the former WWE wrestler “one of the best actors” he’s ever worked with:

I’m literally like, not only is Drax one of the best characters in the MCU, written by James, but I think Dave Bautista has become one of the best actors we’ve ever worked with, and I just wanna give that shout out .

Fiege is undoubtedly correct that Bautista has become a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood since hanging up his wrestling tights in 2010.

In the past few years alone, Bautista has starred in several Marvel-related projects, including Rian Johnson’s critically acclaimed filmGlass onion: a mystery at loggerheads(2022) and the first installment of the sci-fi epic,dune(2021).

And it seems thatFlight. 3will be no exception to its recent streak of box office success, with critics already considering it the best Marvel movie since.Avengers: Endgame.FromFlight. 3is the third and final part of theGuardiansfranchise, it looks like Drax and his very talented actor will get nothing less than a satisfying send off and will definitely have time to shine in the film.

Although his post-MCU future remains unknown, Bautista has countless opportunities to pursue in the future. But no matter where he goes next, it seems he’ll always have a fan in Feige cheering him on from the sidelines.

Are you excited to see Dave Bautista and the Guardians team up for one last ride inGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?Let us know in the comments below.