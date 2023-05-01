Writers and Hollywood studios hold talks as strike deadline approaches | The American television industry

Negotiators for Hollywood writers and film and television studios are engaged in eleventh-hour talks in an effort to avert a strike that would disrupt television production in an industry grappling with seismic change.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) could call a work stoppage as early as Tuesday if it fails to reach an agreement with companies such as Walt Disney and Netflix. A strike would be the WGA’s first in 15 years.

Writers say they suffered financially during the streaming TV boom, in part because of shorter seasons and lower residual payments. They are demanding wage increases and changes to industry practices that they say force them to work more for less money.

According to WGA statistics, half of TV series writers now work at minimum wage levels, up from a third in the 2013-14 season. The median salary of scribes at the senior writer/producer level has fallen 4% over the past decade.

The way it looks now is there will be no middle class in Hollywood, said Caroline Renard, a WGA liaison and writer who has worked on Disney Channels Secrets of Sulfur Springs and other shows.

Artificial intelligence is another issue at the bargaining table. The WGA wants safeguards to prevent studios from using AI to generate new scripts from authors’ previous work. Writers also want to make sure they aren’t being asked to rewrite draft scripts created by the AI.

Members of the Writers Guild of America have voted overwhelmingly in favor of giving negotiators the power to call a strike if contract talks with studios break down. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

The negotiations are taking place in a difficult economic context for the industry. Entertainment conglomerates are under pressure from Wall Street to make streaming services profitable, after investing billions of dollars in content to attract subscribers.

They also face declining TV ad revenue as traditional TV audiences shrink and advertisers go elsewhere. The threat of a recession also looms.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents Comcast Corp, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, Netflix and hundreds of production companies, has pledged to reach a fair deal.

If a strike is called, late-night shows such as The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Last Week Tonight Starring John Oliver and Saturday Night Live, which use writing teams to create topical jokes, should stop immediately. the production.

This means that new episodes will not be available during their traditional television timeslots or on streaming services that make them available the next day.

TV soaps and other daytime shows like The View will likely be disrupted. News programs would not be interrupted because these writers are members of another union.

Further, the strike could lead to a postponement of the fall TV season. Writing for these shows normally begins in May or June. If the work stoppage continues, networks will increasingly fill their programming queues with unscripted reality shows, newsmagazines and reruns.

Netflix may be isolated from any immediate impact due to its global focus and access to remote production facilities outside of the United States.

The last WGA strike in 2007 and 2008 lasted 100 days. Television networks aired reruns and more reality shows, and the effects rippled through California’s economy as productions closed and out-of-work writers, actors and producers cut spending.

The strike cost the state about $2.1 billion and pushed its already fragile economy into a recession, according to the Milken Institute, a think tank.

Studios don’t want further disruption after the Covid-19 pandemic halted production around the world for months. But budgets are tight and a new era of fiscal austerity has dawned in Hollywood, with studios laying off thousands of staff and cutting spending on content.

Writers have legitimate issues here, a talent agent says. But studios and producers also have very legitimate issues. Their stock prices are falling. They spent too much on content. They have to show the profits to their shareholders.