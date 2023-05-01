Sixers look sunk | Daily Sport Bulletin

Readers of Sports Daily of a certain age will remember the game and the classic phrase, You sank my battleship! Well, it turns out the Nets, who have done little damage to the Sixers otherwise, scored a direct hit when Joel Embiid was injured in the first-round series. You see, Embiid is the main driver for the Sixers, especially against high profile opponents like the Celtics.

With Embiid hampered or out altogether, the Sixers’ chances of winning in the second round drastically diminish.

If you don’t buy this from me, find out what the Inquirers panel of Sixers experts who have covered the team throughout the season have to say about the situation.

Upsets and sporting miracles happen all the time, but they’re usually pulled off by healthy players fighting against the odds. Right now, the Sixers’ chances look bleak.

At the peak of his career, James Harden was a volume scorer and MVP with the Houston Rockets. But this step was not completely representative of his game, which is rooted in a desire to think about the game and find teammates. At every stage of his career, Harden has depended on his game, a skill that made him special and remains central to his success with the 76ers.

Following: The Sixers play Game 1 of their second-round series against the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. Monday at TD Garden.

After stocking up on the Georgia Bulldogs and filling in some needy positions, the Eagles and general manager Howie Roseman are being congratulated for their draft class. Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith and Kelee Ringo, the last Philly Bulldogs, seemed to fall on their knees. Sydney Brown gives them security. Carter and Tyler Steen stand together to help solidify the offensive and defensive lines always a priority for the Eagles, unlike the ball carrier. Sorry, Bijan Robinson fans.

While looking closer the draft picks scouting report, the Eagles walked away with a windfall. When assigning grades for each choice, they were mostly in the A range.

Oh, by the way, the Eagles got their run back in the draft as DAndre Swift comes home from a trade with the Lions.

The Phillies are in Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers for the next three days, and Bryce Harper will be there too for a milestone upon his return from Tommy John elbow surgery. Harper is scheduled to meet with his surgeon on Monday, and if he’s cleared to start sliding without restrictions, he could be back in lineup as early as Tuesday. With his quick and impossible return, the batting order is about to come into focus again. Nobody, certainly not manager Rob Thomson, asked our opinion on the appearance of the batting order. But that won’t stop us from making a humble suggestion.

At some point, Harper might offer some striking advice to her pal, Trea Turner, who had some unexpected trouble early this season.

Aaron Nolas’ speed is down. Here’s why the Phillies say they’re not freaking out.

Following: The Phillies open a three-game series in Los Angeles at 10:10 p.m. Monday. Taijuan Walker (2-1, 4.97) will start against Dodgers right-hander Tony Gonsolin (0-0, 0.00)

learn about birds with Jeff McLane Episode 6: Beau Knows Football Stories

All-Pros are important. But any good football team also needs some colorful characters. For the 2017 Eagles Super Bowl Champions, Handsome Allen was one of those guys. In the latest episode of discover the birdsNice share with Inquirer Beat Reporter Jeff McLane the fun, absurd and unique experiences that only a career in professional football provides. From tales of Tebowmania to makeshift toilets on the parade route, Allen recalls some of his favorite (and infamous) memories. Listen wherever you get your podcasts or go to Inquirer.com/podcasts

To this date

In 1925, future Baseball Hall of Fame catcher Jimmie Foxx made his MLB debut at age 17 for Philadelphia As. Foxx had left high school in his senior year and joined track and field for coaching spring, giving up her high school diploma. He hit a single in a 9-4 loss to Washington.

Double X, as Foxx was known, was one of the few hitters who could challenge Bambino’s homer for a homer. Many call him the right-handed Babe Ruth. Foxx led the league four times in home runs and won the Triple Crown in 1933 and three-time MVP. Ironically, Foxx ended her career as Ruth began hers: pitching. He joined Ruth in the Hall of Fame in 1951.

