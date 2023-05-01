Entertainment
TikTok stars approach man to ask if he wants to date but don’t realize he’s a British actor
“How do they not know who it is!” : Fans go wild as TikTok stars approach man to ask if he wants to date but don’t realize he’s a famous actor – would you recognize him?
Two women have gone viral on TikTok after approaching a man to ask if he’d like to date them – but didn’t realize he was a very famous British actor.
YouTuber Ruby Hexx and her pal Ivy Fox were taking part in a popular TikTok trend where they asked strangers if they’d rather have $100 or go on a date with them.
But the couple had no idea when they approached Love Actually and Maze Runner star Thomas Brodie-Sangster.
In the video, the two girls run up to Thomas on the street with a microphone and ask him the following question: “Would you rather have $100 or a date with the two of us?”.
He replied, “Oh, I’m in a relationship, so I’ll take the $100, no offense!”
Funny: Two women went viral on TikTok after approaching a man to ask if he’d like to go out with them – but didn’t realize he was a very famous British actor
‘How do they not know who it is!’
Thomas is currently dating Elon Musk’s ex-wife Talulah Riley after meeting on the set of Disney’s Pistol.
As the girls walked away laughing, he called out to them, “But I’m also English so dollars don’t do me any good.” So I would have neither.
Negotiating with Thomas, one of the girls offers 90? to which he replied, “Okay, 90 pounds then.”
One of the girls realizes that she recognizes him and asks: “Just out of interest, are you an actor?
He replied: “I am an actor”
She then seemed to confuse him with actor Skandar Keynes, joking, “Did you do The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe?”
Thomas politely says to the girls, “No. I went to the premiere but I wasn’t there.
After uploading the clip to TikTok, it went viral as fans were shocked and flooded the comments section with movies Thomas appeared in.
One wrote: “How can you not know who it is?”
Another said: “He’s in a lot of movies”
A third joked: ‘The kid from Love Actually’
Another pointed out: “Swear it was the Maze Runner guy”
It comes after Brodie-Sangster recently made an appearance on ABC’s Diane Sawyer special The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later.
Sawyer, 76, visited filming locations for the 2003 romantic comedy Love Actually in Brooklyn and London to chat with the cast and writer-director Richard Curtis.
In the video, the two girls run up to Thomas on the street with a microphone and ambush him with the question, “Would you rather have $100 or a date with the two of us?”
Surprised: After uploading the clip to TikTok, it went viral as fans were shocked and flooded the comments section with movies Thomas appeared in
During one of her stops in London, she chatted with Brodie-Sangster when their interview was cut short by a “sudden” visit from the police.
Sawyer and Brodie-Sangster sat on the same London bench where he filmed an iconic scene with his on-screen stepfather Daniel (Liam Neeson).
During their conversation, a crew member approaches and tells them they have to leave because they “don’t have the proper permit and they’re going to arrest us”.
Brodie-Sangster called the interruption “brutal”, while Sawyer responded with a joke.
‘Oh they are? Now we run,” Sawyer said with a laugh.
Romance: Thomas is currently dating Elon Musk’s ex-wife Talulah Riley after meeting on the set of Disney’s Pistol
