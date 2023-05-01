Twitter confuses Sonam Kapoor’s ramp walk with a crowning performance. Watch | Bollywood

Sonam Kapoor is the only Indian celebrity who would be present at the upcoming King Charles III coronation ceremony in the UK. After it was announced, a parody account on Twitter unearthed an old video of the actor’s ramp walk and many fell in love, assuming it was his crowning performance. (Also read: Sonam Kapoor to perform at King Charles’s coronation in London, Tom Cruise will also be part of it) Sonam Kapoor is due to perform at the upcoming King Charles III coronation ceremony. (pinterest)

A snippet of Sonam Kapoor’s groove during a walk on the ramp in 2019, where she was seen twirling around in her designer outfit, was posted on a parody account on Twitter. “The fact that so many of you think this is actually from the coronation is really about the fact that there is no limit to the ridiculousness of anything involving the royal family or Sonam Kapoor,” said one. person reacting to the clip. Another said, Heights of Ridiculousness.

Many users took to the microblogging site to confuse Sonam’s performance on the ramp with the actual crowning performance. “The coronation is May 6, she will only give an oral performance, whatever that means. Also, a ramp at a coronation seems unlikely,” another clarified. A comment also read, “So many people missed the joke and assume it’s from Coronation. It was literally just a keyword search.”

According to a report in Variety which was published a few days ago, Sonam is set to appear on stage to deliver a spoken word performance to introduce the Virtual Commonwealth Choir. Sonam lives in London with her husband Anand Ahuja and their son Vayu.

Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce further details of the ceremonial, festive and community events that will take place over Coronation Weekend between Saturday 6th and Monday 8th May 2023,” reads the recent press release from the palace.

“The service will be led by the Archbishop of Canterbury. As previously announced, the service will reflect the role of the monarch today and look to the future while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry,” reads- on in the Buckingham Palace press release. The coronation is on May 6 and a concert will be organized on May 7. Besides Sonam, other performers include Tom Cruise, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.