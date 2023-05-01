Actor Richard Dreyfuss warns that Americans not knowing the Constitution will have dire consequences
Actor Richard Dreyfuss said in an interview last week that the United States would be in trouble if the American people didn’t become more educated in history and basic civics.
Dreyfuss who is known for What About Bob?, American Graffiti, Jaws, Close Encounters Of The Third Kind, and more made the remarks during a interview with podcast host Dave Rubin on The Rubin Report.
We’ve moved so far away from that in such a short time, Dreyfuss said of the Americas Founders Core Values. By not knowing the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Declaration [of Independence], by not knowing America’s birth tale, we are sorely mistaken, and we are changing the values that are so important and so unique to us. Opposing Viewpoints What other country cherishes opposing views like we do?
Dreyfuss said both sides of the political spectrum are equally mad, and hyper-partisanship makes everyone bitter and ignorant.
For us to deny it or move away from it, or feel compelled in some way, conservative or liberal, to have to put the other side down, it is not enough to disagree with people, you are called upon to put them down personally, he says. There are people who wouldn’t consider this a good day if they hadn’t called some liberals fools.
This is nonsense. This is horse shit, he continued. We should grow up and stop this.
I found out early on that most partisanship in American politics was nonsense, and I always felt that way, he said. At the height of my partisan politics, I was a Democrat or a Liberal. But I really wasn’t and would never have voted for a straight party ticket.
