Factbox: Why are Hollywood writers threatening to strike?





LOS ANGELES, May 1 (Reuters) – Hollywood writers and film and TV studios are racing to strike a new deal to replace one that expires at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time on Monday. If they fail to reach an agreement, a strike could start as early as Tuesday. Why is the Writers Guild of America threatening to strike? The writers say they’ve been negatively impacted by streaming, saying they work more for less money. They seek better compensation for their work on movie, TV and streaming shows, and residual payments that reward writers when a show becomes a hit. What does this mean for my favorite TV shows? Striking writers are prohibited from working on a television or film project. Late-night shows such as “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” and “Saturday Night Live,” which use writing teams to create topical jokes, should stop immediately. the production. The production of television soap operas and shows such as “The View” are also likely to be disrupted. Streaming services such as Netflix (NFLX.O) can avoid any initial impact because they have access to foreign language programming and production outside of the United States. If the strike drags on, it could delay the start of the fall TV season. A prolonged walkout could lead to more unscripted reality shows and newsmagazines filling the nightly programming schedule. What are the studios saying? The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the trade group negotiating the union contract on behalf of major studios and representing major studios and producers, says it is seeking a fair and equitable contract. Sources close to the studios say budgets are tight as Wall Street wants to see profits from multi-billion dollar streaming investments that are depleting balance sheets. How is artificial intelligence a factor? With the emergence of AI software, the WGA wants safeguards to prevent studios from using AI to generate new scripts from writers’ previous work. Writers also want to make sure they aren’t being asked to rewrite draft scripts created by the AI. When was the last time writers put pencils down? The last WGA strike in 2007 and 2008 lasted 100 days. Television networks aired reruns and more reality shows, while the cost to California’s economy was estimated at $2.1 billion, according to the Milken Institute. Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski and Lisa Richwine; Editing by Sandra Maler Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/why-are-hollywood-writers-threatening-strike-2023-05-01/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos