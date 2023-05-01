Keith Richards Joins Hollywood Bowl Bash





Just call them the Rolling Stoners. You know you’re musical royalty when Keith Richards shows up to pay your respects. And the Rolling Stones icon was on hand Sunday for the second and final night of Willie Nelson’s epic 90th birthday concert at the Hollywood Bowl. More from The Hollywood Reporter At 79, Richards was the youngest of this duo of living legends, and the two sweetly harmonize on two songs: Waylon Jennings We Had It All and the late outlaw Billy Joe Shavers Live Forever, particularly poignant with his chorus, Just like the songs I leave behind / I’ll live forever, now. Richards’ surprise came shortly after 10 p.m. on that cool, overcast night in the hills above Hollywood, nearly three-and-a-half hours into the evening’s celebration. Keith Richards Earlier in the set, giant plumes of smoke billowed against the Bowl banner as Jack Johnson regaled the crowd with stories of lost poker games against Nelson in his home state of Hawaii, a memory that haunted him. inspired Willie to write the song Got Me Stoned and I Took All My Money. Marijuana would be a common theme throughout the night. Dave Matthews, who admitted to being nervous in the presence of so many music titans, recalled meeting Nelson 30 years ago while playing Farm Aid and then being asked to join the country legend in his tour bus for a marathon smoking session. When I thought it couldn’t go on, it was just getting started, Matthews said. (A photo commemorating the moment adorns his proud mother’s coat.) He then performed a gorgeous rendition of Nelsons Funny How Time Slips Away. Woody Harrelson, too, was on hand in a cowboy hat to introduce some big names Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead who performed the Western swing classic Stay a Little Longer and, later, Willie himself, who surprised him from behind. The story continues (THE White House Plumbers the star couldn’t resist plugging in an outlet for his West Hollywood weed dispensary, The Woods, just like he did during his Saturday Night Live monologue in February.) Ethan Hawke, in a peachy satin suit, and Helen Mirren, sporting Nelson’s own cowboy hat, also popped up from time to time to feature artists as disparate as Beck, Tom Jones, Emmylou Harris and Norah Jones (who performed a touching duet with Kris Kristofferson, 86, on Kristofferson’s popular romantic ballad, Help Me Make it Through the Night), and Sheryl Crow. Kris Kristofferson and Norah Jones Crow reminded him of Kristofferson’s advice, whispered backstage at New Yorks Beacon Theater 27 years ago, to shine alongside Nelson: Don’t try to sing with him, just sing louder than him. Shooter Jennings, a doppelganger of his father Waylon, and Lukas Nelson, Willies boy, who dueted on Good Hearted Woman, written by their fathers in 1971, also involved other sparkly moments. The boys step out a little later with Micah Nelson, the youngest of Willies, and Rosanne Cash, the daughter of Johnny Cash, for a rendition of Highwayman, the song which in 1985 inspired the founding of the supergroup The Highwaymen by their respective fathers and Kristofferson. As everyone emerged to On the Road Again, then a chant of Happy Birthday to You, the bandshell Bowl sporting a projection of Old Glory, it was a rare moment of patriotic pride in a true national treasure. Nelson deserves nothing less. Emmylou Harris The best of The Hollywood Reporter Click here to read the full article.

