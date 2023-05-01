Entertainment
10 Major Star Wars Roles That Almost Went To Different Actors
have a role in a star wars the movie or TV series has become a coveted thing among Hollywood’s top actors. We see it with Daniel Craig and Jason Sudeikis’ Stormtrooper cameos, and more recently with Jack Black, Lizzo and Christopher Lloyd in The Mandalorian. For each major star wars role played by a particular actor, there’s a long list of high-profile names who have nearly, but haven’t quite landed the role. These are 10 major Star Wars roles that almost went to different actors.
ten Toshiro Mifune – Ben Kenobi
It’s no secret that when manufacturing star wars, George Lucas was heavily influenced by classic samurai films, especially those directed by iconic director Akira Kurosawa. This reverence for Kurosawa films even led Lucas to want a Japanese actor. Toshiro Mifune to take on the role of Ben Kenobi’s mentor. Years later, Mifune’s daughter confirmed that her father had indeed been approached to play Kenobi, but ultimately decided to pass as he feared the film would “depreciate the samurai image”, in what must have been a moment disappointing for Lucas. Alec Guinness would go on to play the Jedi master scholar in one of the best and most iconic roles of his career.
9 Elizabeth Olsen – Rey
When it was announced in the fall of 2012 that The Walt Disney Company had purchased Lucasfilm, fan speculation began almost immediately about who might star in the then-untitled film. Episode VII. Now known for her iconic role as Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Elizabeth Olsenamong others, was invited to audition for the role of Rey during the casting process of the force awakens.
His ability to commit to the new franchise, however, has been inhibited by his commitment to numerous MCU projects yet to be developed. While it’s been speculation that director JJ Abrams is actually interested in Olsen for the role of Rey, the actor would no doubt have jumped at the chance to join the space saga.
8 Eddie Redmayne – Kylo Ren
While Adam Driver’s now iconic performance is considered one of the highlights of the sequel trilogy, the role could have gone to the Oscar-winning actor, Eddie RedmayneThe actor has recounted his audition for the role many times over the years, not having described it as one of his most successful endeavors. It would certainly have been interesting to see the actors embody the tragically flawed character of Kylo Ren.
7 Tom Holland – Finn
In 2021, actor Tom Holland revealed he had gone far enough in the audition process to play Finn in the Star Wars franchise’s return in 2015, the force awakens. The actor attributes his inability to keep a straight face to his audition partner making android noises during the audition. Luckily for Holland, he’s become a central figure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.
6 Taron Egerton – Han Solo
Who was chosen to take on the iconic role of Han Solo in 2018 Solo: A Star Wars Story would face a difficult challenge. Harrison Ford left a definitive mark on the character that no actor could ever truly replicate. While Alden Ehrenreich would end up playing the younger version of Solo, it was Kingsman leader, Egerton Conference who had auditioned for the role. While Egerton would undoubtedly have done well in the role, missing out may have benefited the star in the long run, as the film would go on to receive fairly negative reviews and bring in an average box office return.
5 Leonardo DiCaprio- Anakin Skywalker
While his performance has received improved acclaim in recent years, Hayden Christensen has received a lot of criticism when attack of the clones And Revenge of the Sith were initially released. While much of that is down to poor writing on George Lucas’ part, it’s hard not to imagine a more seasoned actor taking on the role. A name considered to assume the role of Skywalker was Leonardo DiCapriowho ultimately turned down the role, citing a mistrust of taking on a big franchise role.
4 Benicio del Toro – Darth Maul
While Darth Maul would be played by many actors over the years, both in live action and animation, he was an acclaimed actor. Benicio del Toro who would have had the role locked for the first of three prequel films, The Phantom Menace. However, with Maul’s role being diminished by script rewrites by Lucas, del Toro lost interest and dropped out of the run. Darth Maul would go on to be one of the tops of a film filled with ups and downs, despite the small role he played.
3 Hugh Jackman – Obi Wan Kenobi
One of the silver linings to come out of the relatively frazzled prequel trilogy was Ewan McGregor’s performance as a young Obi-Wan Kenobi. Before McGregor signed on to play the Jedi Knight, he was a relatively unknown actor Hugh Jackman who was also in the running to play the role. It was this unknown quality, however, that may have worked against Jackman, who ended up losing the role. The actor wouldn’t be held back for very long, as a few years later he would take on the breakthrough role of Wolverine in the feature film. x-men franchise.
2 Jodie Foster – Princess Leia
For years there was gossip about this iconic actor Jodie Foster had been in talks to play Princess Leia in the original star wars. It was Foster herself who confirmed these years later, citing a scheduling conflict that allegedly interfered with her ability to play the role. Not to take anything away from the actor, it was probably best for all parties involved, as Carrier Fisher would go on to portray Leia for generations of Star Wars fans.
1 Al Pacino – Han Solo
Al Pacino like Han Solo, imagine that. It’s hard to do, even if you had no prior knowledge of Harrison Ford’s iconic take on the character. If you ask Pacino if it wasn’t for his lack of understanding of the script, he had the coin in the bag. Say hello to his big furry friend Chewbacca.
