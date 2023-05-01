Bollywood dance class brings Indian heritage to life at WNY

BUFFALO, NY Bollywood dance is a complex art form.

You feel the music, then you feel what you’re supposed to do with the choreography,” said Vilona Trachtenberg, who learns Bollywood dance. “It’s flowing and you feel good.

Over the past three years, Trachtenberg has grown to love Bollywood dancing.

Learning the different moves and feeling the different muscles,” she said. “Completely new and it’s really cool to learn.

Gaitrie Subryan, founder and teacher of Devi Bollywood Dance in Buffalo, teaches all of these intricate moves.

My favorite style is Kathak and Garba, she says.

She transmits the heritage of her own ancestors.

My family is from India. We came from Bihar as indentured servants, and so during that time it was really just your religion and your culture that you really clung to, she said.

For her, perhaps the biggest influence came from the screen.

When I was growing up in the Bronx, we would sit down every weekend and watch these Bollywood movies and I fell in love with it, she recalls.

She has been transmitting her passion for 10 years.

“We dance for everything,” Subryan said.

The knowledge of Indian culture does not stop at dance lessons.

The different performances, the different vendors, she will bring the different foods,” Trachtenberg explained. “We’ll be doing bonding and different things on a Friday night, so it’s a whole community space that she brings.

For Subryan, facial expressions, hand gestures and the way the body moves are all important.

It’s fun, but there’s a deeper side, of course, she says.

But it is equally important to understand a different culture.

I remember teaching a group of high school girls […] and they’re like, ‘Yeah, we know Bollywood. We saw it on Cheetah Girls,’ and I was just like, ‘yes, that was it,'” Subryan laughed. “But it’s only when you fully step into it and experience it for yourself that you can truly and truly .

For many of these dancers, this is exactly what will keep them coming back for more.

My teacher always said Indian classical dance, Indian music… it’s an ocean. You can never say you’re done. […] With the culture, with the tradition, with the dance forms, there’s so much,” Subryan said. “Just dip your toe in and try it.

Subryan is one of many people who have received funding from the Creatives Rebuild New York: Guaranteed Income for Artists program. It helped her move into a space of her own.

To learn more about the class or to register, Click here.