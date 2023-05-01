The Carnegie Classics series ends May 13 with “Schubert Goes Fishing!”





LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVDN) — Carnegie Halls Classics Series is a three-concert series hosted by Steinway Legend and Lewisburg resident Barbara Nissman, designed to introduce classical music and Carnegie Hall to new audiences, as well as inspire and entertain current classical music. music enthusiasts. The final Classics series performance of the Spring 2023 season, “Schubert Goes Fishing!”, takes place May 13 at 7:30 p.m., featuring Nissman and his fellow musicians performing Schuberts Trout Quintet. Nissman will introduce the audience to young Franz Schubert, a true poet of the piano, and perform some of his favorites, including his virtuoso “Wanderer Fantasy”, before joining his friends for a rendition of Schubert’s most popular composition and the everyone’s favorite trout! According to Nissman, The ‘Wanderer Fantasy’ was a composition Schubert had tried to play but never did because it was too difficult. This informal one-hour program will be presented without intermission. Nissman is an internationally renowned concert pianist, and since 1989 has resided on a farm in Greenbrier County. Hailed as one of the last pianists in the great romantic tradition of Liszt, Rachmaninoff and Rubinstein, Nissman performed as a soloist with some of the world’s greatest orchestras. and has worked with some of the greatest conductors of our time. Inducted into the inaugural class of Steinway Legends chosen from over a century of Steinway artists, Nissman is considered one of the world’s greatest concert pianists. With a mission to bring his passion and joy to audiences around the world, Nissman continues to inspire and uplift people through his music. In 2014 she formed her own label, Three Oranges Recordings (http://threeorangesrecordings.com) which now includes a discography of over 30 recordings with many more planned for the future. In 2017, the Three Oranges Foundation was established to further its mission of making classical music accessible to a wider audience and to promote various educational projects by Barbara, including a series of video-based educational master classes. For more information about Nissman, visit www.barbaranissman.com. Adults over 50 have the option of purchasing two tickets for an individual performance for the price of one. Students 18 and under enjoy free admission.

