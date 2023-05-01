Entertainment
Jussie Smollett’s Hoax Brothers break silence, say actor wanted to be ‘poster kid for activism’
WASHINGTON – Early on the morning of a polar vortex in January 2019, FOX ‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett claimed that two Trump white supremacist supporters attacked him near his Chicago apartment in a hate crime racially motivated that would soon spark outrage among activists and the media.
It was “hate crime” that dominated the headlines, but the facts proved none of it to be true.
In December 2021, the actor and singer, now 40, was convicted of five counts of disorderly conduct. A year ago, he was sentenced in March 2022 to 150 days in county jail.
Brothers Abimbola “Bola” and Olabinjo “Ola” Osundairo, Smollett’s accomplices in the act, finally broke their silence to the media about the hoax for the first time in a streaming interview on Fox Nation.
Jussie Smollet | chicago police
“A friend of mine had sent me a screenshot of the front page of a TMZ article, I believe, that showed Jussie being attacked. I ran up to my brother and said, ‘ Yo, mission accomplished.” says Bola in the five-part series. “Now we got paid our $500 that he owes us because he only wrote us a check for [sic] $3,500, and that was the day we were supposed to leave for Nigeria.”
Bola said he and Ola were heading out of the country to audition for a popular TV series at the time.
“Things were getting better and better for us. Things were going pretty well,” Ola said.
Smollett alleged that the “white supremacists” – or rather the brothers in disguise – threw chemicals at him and put a noose around his neck, while shouting racist and homophobic slurs and telling him that he was in the “MAGA country”.
Brothers Abimbola “Bola” and Olabinjo “Ola” Osundairo
But the identities of the men behind the masks slowly began to come to light.
“You know Eddie Johnson [former Chicago Police Superintendent] said he could tell in the footage you were black, right?” an off-camera interviewer asked the brothers.
“Really?” Ola asked. “I feel like he’s just saying…we were in character the whole time.”
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 08: Former ‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courts Building as the jury begins deliberations during his trial on December 8, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Smollett is accused of lying to police when
“So you think you are credible white supremacists? the interviewer seconded.
“One hundred percent! Look at me,” Bola said with a laugh. Chicago police released footage of the incident shortly after it took place, but Johnson said the originally released image of two figures walking side by side down the snowy Chicago street was not the best image they had at the time.
The other showed a brother wearing a red hat – presumably a MAGA hat.
“I didn’t want people to focus on that,” Bola said reflectively, later explaining that the black and LGBTQ+ communities would have been outraged. “Sometimes once the toothpaste comes out of the tube, you can put it back in.”
Still, others believed the fabricated incident hinted at larger issues of racism in Trump’s America.
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 10: Actor Jussie Smollett appears during his sentencing hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on March 10, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Smollett was convicted last year of lying to police about a hate crime after he r
“Everyone immediately thought, ‘This is what Trump’s America looks like,'” New York Post national correspondent Gabrielle Fonrouge. said in the special. “You had people wearing MAGA hats chasing a black man through the night, tying a rope around his neck calling him racial slurs, calling him homophobic slurs,” she continued.
New Fox Nation Special “Anatomy of a Hoax” focuses on other voices like those of Bola and Ola who have never spoken about the case to the media – until now.
To dive deep into the hate crime staged by Jussie Smollett, Join Fox Nation and stream the special today.
fox nation programs are viewable on demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the vast library of your favorite Fox News personalities.
Taylor Penley is a production assistant at Fox News.
See the full story at FoxNews.com
|
Sources
2/ https://www.fox5dc.com/news/brothers-in-jussie-smollett-hoax-break-silence-say-actor-wanted-to-be-poster-child-for-activism
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imran Khan reiterates his preparation for elections if the assemblies are dissolved before May 14
- Jussie Smollett’s Hoax Brothers break silence, say actor wanted to be ‘poster kid for activism’
- Following Kansas State Football’s undiscovered free agents after NFL Draft
- How much did Fatima Bhutto spend on her gorgeous wedding dress?
- Stock market today: stable markets after the last bank failure
- How PEI will mark the coronation of King Charles III
- Transforming Tuberculosis Diagnosis | Natural Microbiology
- “Not surprising” I didn’t call the police – troyrecord
- Hrithik Roshan signs another big movie – On a roll in Bollywood
- Israeli judicial proposal prompts start-ups to relocate government agencies
- Brock business professor named 3M National Teaching Fellow – The Brock News
- Dutch police arrest bogus Boris Johnson for drunk driving | The Netherlands