Jussie Smollett’s Hoax Brothers break silence, say actor wanted to be ‘poster kid for activism’

Early on the morning of a polar vortex in January 2019, FOX ‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett claimed that two Trump white supremacist supporters attacked him near his Chicago apartment in a hate crime racially motivated that would soon spark outrage among activists and the media.

It was “hate crime” that dominated the headlines, but the facts proved none of it to be true.

In December 2021, the actor and singer, now 40, was convicted of five counts of disorderly conduct. A year ago, he was sentenced in March 2022 to 150 days in county jail.

Brothers Abimbola “Bola” and Olabinjo “Ola” Osundairo, Smollett’s accomplices in the act, finally broke their silence to the media about the hoax for the first time in a streaming interview on Fox Nation.

“A friend of mine had sent me a screenshot of the front page of a TMZ article, I believe, that showed Jussie being attacked. I ran up to my brother and said, ‘ Yo, mission accomplished.” says Bola in the five-part series. “Now we got paid our $500 that he owes us because he only wrote us a check for [sic] $3,500, and that was the day we were supposed to leave for Nigeria.”

Bola said he and Ola were heading out of the country to audition for a popular TV series at the time.

“Things were getting better and better for us. Things were going pretty well,” Ola said.

Smollett alleged that the “white supremacists” – or rather the brothers in disguise – threw chemicals at him and put a noose around his neck, while shouting racist and homophobic slurs and telling him that he was in the “MAGA country”.

But the identities of the men behind the masks slowly began to come to light.

“You know Eddie Johnson [former Chicago Police Superintendent] said he could tell in the footage you were black, right?” an off-camera interviewer asked the brothers.

“Really?” Ola asked. “I feel like he’s just saying…we were in character the whole time.”

“So you think you are credible white supremacists? the interviewer seconded.

“One hundred percent! Look at me,” Bola said with a laugh. Chicago police released footage of the incident shortly after it took place, but Johnson said the originally released image of two figures walking side by side down the snowy Chicago street was not the best image they had at the time.

The other showed a brother wearing a red hat – presumably a MAGA hat.

“I didn’t want people to focus on that,” Bola said reflectively, later explaining that the black and LGBTQ+ communities would have been outraged. “Sometimes once the toothpaste comes out of the tube, you can put it back in.”

Still, others believed the fabricated incident hinted at larger issues of racism in Trump’s America.

“Everyone immediately thought, ‘This is what Trump’s America looks like,'” New York Post national correspondent Gabrielle Fonrouge. said in the special. “You had people wearing MAGA hats chasing a black man through the night, tying a rope around his neck calling him racial slurs, calling him homophobic slurs,” she continued.

New Fox Nation Special “Anatomy of a Hoax” focuses on other voices like those of Bola and Ola who have never spoken about the case to the media – until now.

