Deadline looms in potential Hollywood writers’ strike





Television and movies could be under threat as the strike deadline for Writers Guild of America members is fast approaching.

If the union, which represents the 11,500 screenwriters at major entertainment properties, fails to reach an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) by 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday, its members are expected to on strike, largely shutting down Hollywood indefinitely. The effects of the strike would be almost immediately apparent to viewers of late-night shows, including Saturday Night Live and The Daily Show. Writers have only gone on strike once in the past 40 years, starting in late 2007. That work stoppage lasted 14 weeks. (A strike was averted in 2017.) Streaming is at the heart of the ongoing negotiations, which began on March 20. The writers say the rules that studios, streaming services and networks use to determine how much these shows pay make them underpaid. The WGA is asking for a number of changes to the current agreements, including increasing minimum pay levels, as well as standardized pay and residuals. What this means for viewers In the event of a strike, there will be no risk for the current season on television. The season finales have already been filmed, but if that drags on, it could delay the fall season. Studios, meanwhile, have a backlog of movies that should mean consumers aren’t seeing a sluggish summer movie season either. Netflix, at least, doesn’t expect there to be a short-term programming gap, with co-CEO Ted Sarandos noting during an earnings call last month. We have a large base of upcoming shows and movies from around the world. Neither the WGA nor the AMPTP, which represent film, television and streaming studios, issued public statements Monday as the deadline approached. On Saturday, however, the WGA announced the strike rules which would come into effect if the work stopped. And SAG-AFTRA, which represents actors, said so is united with the writers. Reality TV, which exploded in the last writers’ strike, would be unaffected by a possible labor action and could spread even wider as networks seek to fill airtime with something beyond beyond reruns. AMPTP, in a statement prior to Fortune, said: Our goal is, and continues to be, to reach a fair and reasonable settlement. An agreement is only possible if the Guild commits to focus on serious negotiations by engaging in thorough discussions of the issues with the Companies and seeking reasonable compromises.

