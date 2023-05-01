Nikkita Ghag breaks silence on Bollywood casting couch, says ‘Essential for women to stay away from…’





As a top model and actress, Nikkita Ghag is known for her daring videos and photoshoots that often make the rounds on social media. However, it’s not just her captivating looks that keep her in the public eye. She is also known for speaking out against animal cruelty and advocating for women’s rights. Recently, she made a big reveal on the casting couch, highlighting the unfortunate reality of the Bollywood film industry. Casting couch is a term commonly associated with the entertainment industry, especially Bollywood, where aspiring actresses and models are often asked for sexual favors in exchange for roles in movies or TV shows. Nikkita Ghag has decided to denounce this practice and reveal the names of the people who have harmed her. The actress shared her own experience of being proposed by a casting director who used the excuse of a look test and auditions to make inappropriate requests. Nikkita Ghag is determined to use her platform to raise awareness of this issue and ensure that other actresses and models do not fall victim to such tactics. In a recent interview, Nikkita Ghag said that many female models in Mumbai fall prey to couch trapping. She stressed the importance of speaking out against such misconduct, stating that if you have the talent, you will have the opportunity to showcase it without having to compromise your dignity. It is essential that women stay away from these unscrupulous individuals, and Nikkita Ghag is doing her part to ensure that they are exposed and held accountable for their actions. Must read: Malaika Arora to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan and more These Bollywood beauties love yoga to stay fit and healthy! Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/nikkita-ghag-breaks-silence-on-the-casting-couch-in-bollywood-says-essential-for-women-to-stay-away-from/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

