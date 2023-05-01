Envy Apples Team Up With Hallmark Actor For Mother’s Day Promotion – Produce Blue Book





LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As Mother’s Day approaches, Envy apples are the top-selling branded apples in the United States[1]has teamed up with actor and entrepreneur Andrew Walker to give moms a delicious and deserving celebration on May 14th. After discovering Envy apples in his local supermarket, it was literally love at first sight for Andrew Walker. The best Mother’s Day celebrations always start with selecting the best ingredients. Apple enthusiast Andrew Walker has teamed up with Envy Apples to create irresistible brunch recipes that will make Mother’s Day effortless, using one of his favorite grocery store staples, Envy Apples. Boasting a balanced sweetness, delicious crunch and floral aroma, Envy Apples are extremely delicious for entertaining and celebrating special occasions. Some of the dishes Walker recommends for an Envy-able and memorable Mother’s Day brunch include “No Bake Envy Donuts,” Envy Avocado Toast, and Dessert Nachos with Envy. Because Envy apple slices naturally stay white longer, Walker also likes to present them in a delicious elevated Envy cheese platter with his wife and kids on Mother’s Day. “My wife always takes care of the family first, so I have no better pleasure than waking up early on Mother’s Day and cooking her a special brunch with the help of our kids,” Walker said. “We are a family that likes to incorporate fresh fruits and vegetables into every meal. On an ordinary day, our fruit bowl is full of Envy apples and our kids love it when we slice them. But on holidays like Mother’s Day, we like to be more creative and use Envy apples for more indulgent recipes, to celebrate my wife and spoil her on her special day. Don’t worry about the dads who don’t know the recipes, if I can make these recipes then you can too!” After discovering Envy apples in her local supermarket, it was literally love at first sight for Walker. Since bringing them home, Envy apples have become a staple for him and his family. Starting Monday, May 1, Envy will be hosting a week of Mother’s Day social media giveaways on Instagram. Three Envy-licious followers will win a special package including a limited-edition mini cookbook signed by Walker himself. Visit LoveEnvyApples.com for giveaway and partnership details. Envy apples remain the top-selling premium apple brand for the past 52 weeks ending February 25, 2023; according to Nielsen[1]. For more information on Envy Apples, visit LoveEnvyApples.com. [1]: source: CP Conduit/ Nielsen, Total US Last 52 w/c 02.25.23 ABOUT T&G GLOBAL

Our story began over 125 years ago as Turners and Growers, and today T&G Global is helping build a healthier future for people around the world. With operations in 13 countries, our team of 2,000 people cultivates and partners with more than 1,200 growers to market, sell and distribute nutritious fresh produce to customers and consumers in more than 60 countries. As kaitiaki, we do it guided by kaitiakitanga. For us, this means treating the land, people, products, resources and community with the utmost respect and care, as stewards of their future. Learn more at www.tandg.global. About envy

Envy is a registered trademark belonging to the T&G group of companies. It was developed in New Zealand and patented in 2009. Envy is grown under license by T&G in select apple-growing regions around the world, including New Zealand, North America, South Africa, Australia and in Europe. Envy apples have become an international success story with growing global demand, and they are sold and distributed in over 60 countries. Learn more at https://envyapple.com/us/. Media contact

Marcus Braham

PR Padilla

[email protected]

