5 best binge-able shows of 2023, so far | Entertainment





With finals approaching and summer vacation not too far away, students might be looking for a way to unwind. If you are, here’s a list of the best binge-worthy TV shows of 2023, so far. The last of us It’s arguably the most popular TV show to release in 2023 and for good reason. The Last of Us is a video game adaptation that almost perfectly follows the story of the original game. In this HBO series, the series follows Joel, played by Pedro Pascal, and Ellie through all sorts of dystopian forces as well as ruthless killers as they traverse post-apocalyptic America. If you’re a fan of Z Nation or Station Eleven, this might be the show for you. Poker face This original Peacock show was released in early 2023 and quickly became a fan and critic favorite with 99% on Rotten Tomatoes. Poker Face follows Charlie Cale, played by Natasha Lyonne, a woman with a psychic ability to tell when someone is lying. Cale is a runaway casino worker who becomes embroiled in mysterious murders on her journey. Given her abilities, she can’t help but try to solve the crimes. If you were a fan of Columbo or Psych, this might be the show for you. Legal Department Jury Duty was released on April 7 this year and might be one of the funniest shows of 2023. The show centers on Ronald Gladden, a real man who thought he had signed on for a documentary about the American legal system. Gladden thinks he’s been called as a juror, but in reality everyone in the courtroom is an actor, improvising to be as ridiculous as possible. This show is available on Amazon Freevee. Beef This hilarious yet dark Netflix Original follows two strangers after they end up in a dangerous road rage incident. Following the incident, the two strangers find themselves in a long-running feud. Both pilots, Danny, played by Steven Yeun, and Amy, played by Ali Wong, continue to see their lives turned upside down after the incident. The beef is meant to show the audience how far people can go in a state of anger. If you were a fan of The End of the F**king World or Dead to Me, this might be the show for you. Contraction This Apple TV+ series might have the most impressive cast list, with co-stars Jason Segel and Harrison Ford. Segels’ character, Jimmy, is a therapist who has just lost his wife and starts breaking the rules by telling his clients how he really feels about their situation. In doing so, he brings about drastic changes in the lives of his clients, as well as his own. If you were a fan of Ted Lasso or Anger Management then this might be the show for you.

