Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 7-13

May 7: Singer Thelma Houston turns 80. Actor Robin Strasser (One Life To Live, Passions) is 78 years old. Singer-songwriter Bill Danoff (Starland Vocal Band) is 77 years old. Grateful Dead drummer Bill Kreutzmann is 77. Drummer Prairie Prince (The Tubes) is 73 years old. Director Amy Heckerling (Clueless, Fast Times At Ridgemont High) is 71. Actor Michael E. Knight (All My Children) is 64 years old. Motorhead guitarist Phil Campbell is 62. Actor Traci Lords is 55 years old. Omari (Empire) is 53 years old. Singer Eagle-Eye Cherry is 52 years old. Actor Breckin Meyer (Herbie: Fully Loaded, Road Trip) is 49. Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders is 37 years old. Comedian Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live) is 36 years old. Actor Alexander Ludwig (Vikings, The Hunger Games) is 31 years old. Actor Dylan Gelula (Jennifer Falls, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) is 29 years old.

May 8: singer Toni Tennille turns 83. Country singer Jack Blanchard is 81 years old. Jazz pianist Keith Jarrett is 78 years old. Actor Mark Blankfield (Robin Hood: Men in Tights, The Incredible Shrinking Woman) is 75. Talking Heads and Tom Tom Club drummer Chris Frantz is 72. Singer Philip Bailey (solo and with Earth, Wind and Fire) is 72. Country musician Billy Burnette is 70 years old. Van Halen drummer Alex Van Halen is 70 years old. Actor David Keith is 69 years old. Actor Raoul Max Trujillo (Mayans MC) is 68 years old. NFL Today commentator and former NFL coach Bill Cowher is 66. Actor Melissa Gilbert is 59 years old. Blur drummer Dave Rowntree is 59. Little Texas drummer Del Gray is 55. Singer Darren Hayes (Savage Garden) is 51. Singer Enrique Iglesias is 48. Singer Joe Bonamassa is 46 years old. Actor Matt Davis (The Vampire Diaries) is 45 years old. Actor Domhnall Gleason (Peter Rabbit, Unbroken) is 40 years old. Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats drummer Patrick Meese is 40. Actress Julia Whelan (Once and Again) is 39.

May 9: Glenda Jackson, actress turned politician, turns 87. Buddy Holly and The Crickets guitarist Sonny Curtis is 86. Producer-director James L. Brooks is 86 years old. Singer Tommy Roe is 81 years old. Singer-guitarist Richie Furay (Buffalo Springfield, Poco) is 79 years old. Actor Candice Bergen is 77 years old. Singer Clint Holmes is 77 years old. Actor Anthony Higgins (Raiders of the Lost Ark) is 76 years old. Musician Billy Joel is 74 years old. Cheap Trick bassist Tom Petersson is 73. Actor Alley Mills (The Bold and the Beautiful, The Wonder Years) is 72 years old. Actress Amy Hill (Magnum PI) is 70 years old. Actress Wendy Crewson (Revenge) is 67 years old. Actor John Corbett (My Big Fat Greek Wedding, Northern Exposure) is 62 years old. Depeche Mode singer David Gahan is 61. Actress Sonja Sohn (Body of Proof, The Wire) is 59. Wu-Tang Clan rapper Ghostface Killah is 53 years old. Heartland guitarist Mike Myerson is 52 years old. Actor Chris Diamantopoulos (Episodes, 24) is 48 years old. Singer Tamia is 48 years old. Reel Big Fish trombonist Dan Regan is 46 years old. Singer Pierre Bouvier of Simple Plan is 44 years old. Actor Rosario Dawson is 44 years old. Musician Andrew WK is 44 years old. Actress Rachel Boston (Witches of East End, In Plain Sight, American Dreams) is 41 years old. TV personality Audrina Patridge (The Hills) is 38. Actress Grace Gummer (American Horror Story, The Newsroom) is 37 years old.

May 10: singer Henry Fambrough of The Spinners turns 85. Actor David Clennon (thirties) is 80 years old. Filmmaker Jim Abrahams (The Naked Gun, Airplane!) is 79 years old. Singer Donovan is 77 years old. 10cc singer Graham Gouldman is 77 years old. Singer Dave Mason is 77 years old. Sports presenter Chris Berman is 68 years old. Actor Bruce Penhall (CHiPs) is 65 years old. Actress Victoria Rowell (The Young and the Restless) is 64 years old. U2 singer Bono is 63 years old. Tool drummer Danny Carey is 62 years old. Actor Darryl M. Bell (A Different World) is 60 years old. Model Linda Evangelista is 58 years old. Rapper Young MC is 56 years old. Actor Erik Palladino (ER) is 55 years old. Singer Richard Patrick of Filter is 55 years old. Actor Lenny Venito (Kevin can wait) is 54 years old. Actor Dallas Roberts (Dallas Buyers Club, The Good Wife) is 53 years old. Actor Leslie Stefanson (The Hunted, The Generals Daughter) is 52 years old. Actor Todd Lowe (True Blood, Gilmore Girls) is 51 years old. 48. Tantric and Days of the New bassist Jesse Vest is 46. Actor Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live, Kenan and Kel) is 45. Soul For Real singer Jason Dalyrimple is 43 years old. The Click Five drummer Joey Zehr is 40 years old. Actor Lindsey Shaw (Pretty Little Liars) is 34 years old. Actor Lauren Potter (Glee) is 33 years old.

May 11: Jazz musician Carla Bley turns 87. Singer Eric Burdon (The Animals, War) is 82 years old. Actress Pam Ferris (Call the Midwife) is 75. Actor Shohreh Aghdashloo (24) is 71 years old. Actor Frances Fisher (Resurrection, Titanic) is 71 years old. Actor Boyd Gaines is 70 years old. Drummer Mark Herndon (Alabama) is 68 years old. Former MTV VJ Martha Quinn is 64. Country singer Tim Raybon of the Raybon Brothers is 60. Actor Tim Blake Nelson (Lincoln, O Brother, Where Art Thou?) is 59 years old. Actor Jeffrey Donovan (TVs Fargo) is 55 years old. Heartland bassist Keith West is 55. Actor Nicky Katt (Boston Public) is 52 years old. Actor Coby Bell (Third Watch) is 48 years old. Cellist Perttu Kivilaakso of Apocalyptica is 45 years old. Actor Austin OBrien (Last Action Hero) is 42 years old. Actor Jonathan Jackson (Nashville, Tuck Everlasting) is 41 years old. Rapper Ace Hood is 35 years old. Singer Prince Royce is 34 years old. Actor Annabelle Attanasio (Bull) is 30 years old. is 29 years old.

May 12: Actor Millie Perkins (Knots Landing) turns 87. Country singer Billy Swan is 81 years old. Actor Linda Dano (Another World) is 80 years old. Singer Steve Winwood is 75 years old. Actor Lindsay Crouse is 75 years old. Actor Bruce Boxleitner is 73 years old. Singer Billy Squier is 73 years old. Actor Gabriel Byrne is 73 years old. Blues musician Guy Davis is 71 years old. Country singer Kix Brooks of Brooks and Dunn is 68. Kiss drummer Eric Singer is 65. Actor Ving Rhames is 64 years old. Guitarist Billy Duffy of The Cult is 62 years old. Actor Emilio Estevez is 61 years old. Actor April Grace (Lost, Joan of Arcadia) is 61 years old. Actor Vanessa Williams (Soul Food, Melrose Place) is 60 years old. TV personality Carla Hall (The Chew) is 59. is 58 years old. Actor Stephen Baldwin is 57 years old. Actor Scott Schwartz (A Christmas Story) is 55 years old. Actor Kim Fields (Living Single, The Facts of Life) is 54 years old. Actor Samantha Mathis (TVs The Strain) is 53 years old. Actor Jamie Luner (Melrose Place, Profiler) is 52 years old. Actor Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul) is 51 years old. Actor Mackenzie Astin (Scandal, The Facts of Life) is 50 years old. Zac Brown Band bassist Matt Mangano is 47. Actor Rebecca Herbst (General Hospital) is 46 years old. Actor Malin Akerman (Trophy Wife) is 45 years old. Actor Jason Biggs (Orange is the New Black, American Pie) is 45. Actor Rami Malik (Bohemian Rhapsody, Mr. Robot) is 42 years old. Actor Clare Bowen (Nashville) is 39. Actor Emily VanCamp (Revenge) is 37. Actor Malcolm David Kelley (Lost) is 31 years old. Actor Sullivan Sweeten (Everybody Loves Raymond) is 28 years old.

May 13: Actor Buck Taylor (Gunsmoke, Gods and Generals) turns 85. Actor Harvey Keitel is 84 years old. Zoe Wanamaker (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone) actor is 75. Actor Franklyn Ajaye (Car Wash, TVs Deadwood) is 74 years old. Stevie Wonder is 73 years old. Actor Leslie Winston (TV: The Waltons) is 67. Comedian Stephen Colbert (The Late Show With Stephen Colbert) is 59 years old. Drummer John Richardson of The Gin Blossoms is 59. Actor Tom Verica (How To Get Away With Murder, American Dreams) is 59 years old. Singer Darius Rucker (Hootie and the Blowfish) is 57. Actor Susan Floyd (All My Children) is 55 years old. Casting Crowns drummer Andy Williams is 51. Actor Brian Geraghty (The Alienist, Boardwalk Empire) is 48 years old. Maroon 5 bassist Mickey Madden is 44 years old. Actor Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones) is 38 years old. Actor Lena Dunham (Girls) is 37 years old. Actor Robert Pattinson is 37 years old. Actor Candice Accola King (The Vampire Diaries) is 36 years old. Actor Hunter Parrish (Weeds) is 36 years old. Dawes bassist Wylie Gelber is 35. Actor Debby Ryan (Jessie) is 30 years old.