Strike looms as writers’ contract with Hollywood studios set to expireExBulletin

The Writers Guild of America is preparing to strike for the first time in 16 years. Writers are demanding better pay for TV shows that appear on the biggest streaming platforms.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Tonight at midnight, the contract between Hollywood screenwriters and major studios will expire.

MARTNEZ, HOST:

They have negotiated a new three-year contract, but the Writers Guild of America says their members are ready to strike if their demands are not met.

FADEL: Joining us to talk about it is NPR cultural correspondent Mandalit del Barco, who is in Los Angeles.

Hi Mandalit.

MANDALIT DEL BARCO, BYLINE: Hi. Good morning.

FADEL: Hello. So what do writers ask?

DEL BARCO: Well, you know, the last time the writers went on strike, it shut down Hollywood production for 100 days. And that was in 2007. At the time, they demanded better compensation when their work moved to DVDs and internet downloads like iTunes. This time they try to anticipate new technologies. They are concerned about using AI to create content. And one of the big asks is to get paid more when their work appears on streamers like Netflix and Amazon.

I spoke to Brittani Nichols, who writes for the ABC show “Abbott Elementary,” and she told me that between seasons she can live off the residue she gets when the networks air an episode she wrote. She got half of her original writing fee each time. But now, when her episodes are sold to streamers, she only receives 5.5% of her writing fee.

BRITTANI NICHOLS: You get checks for $3, $7, $10. It’s not enough to establish some sort of consistent lifestyle. It can really be a real shocker because, you know, we get our residue in those green envelopes. You receive a green envelope; you’re like, okay, here we go. I hope there is something good here. And then sometimes you just get a stack of seven-cent checks.

DEL BARCO: Seven whole hundred, Leila.

FADEL: Oh, my God. So, what are the working conditions of these writers?

DEL BARCO: Well, you know, writers in Hollywood are basically gig workers with a union, and they also have to constantly look for their next job. Streaming studios are asking for shows that are 8-10 episodes per season rather than the 22 episodes they previously did on network TV, which means less work and less money for writers. You know, I’ve talked to some writers, even those on the hit shows, who say they don’t live some kind of lavish, Hollywood dream lifestyle. They’re basically broken between gigs. Here comes Brittani Nichols again.

NICHOLS: Although I have a job that’s pretty good right now, the next job I have, it could come back to a really bad situation where I’m, again, struggling to pay the rent. And that shouldn’t be the case for someone who, you know, is going to have a ten-year career, who worked for an Emmy-winning TV show. I don’t think anyone looks at my career and says, oh, that person still has to worry at this point. But that’s just where things are right now.

DEL BARCO: You know, Leila, other TV writers have told me that they’re basically asked to work for free in what’s called mini-rooms, working on scripts on their own that may or may not be lit. No guarantee that they will be picked up in the official writers room, even if the show is picked up.

FADEL: Now, Mandalit, are the studios saying something?

DEL BARCO: Well, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos said they had to prepare for the worst, in other words, a strike. He said streamers store scripts. And Netflix, he says, has a large base of upcoming shows and movies from around the world. Reality TV shows are in the works, so these don’t need writers. And if there is a strike, one of the first places viewers might notice it is on late-night TV shows, where the jokes are written the same day. Come tomorrow, the writers might be on the picket lines.

FADEL: Mandalit del Barco, cultural correspondent for NPR in Los Angeles.

Thank you so much.

DEL BARCO: Thank you, Leila.

