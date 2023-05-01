Maurizio Cattelan’s Banana Art Was Like Breakfast, Says Noh Huyn-soo : NPR







Cindy Ord/Getty Images Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan’s installations are renowned for their provocation, but his signature work, a banana taped to the wall, fell prey to a fundamental impulse: the hunger it caused in a South Korean student. The art in question, Actoris a taped-up (frequently replaced) banana that’s meant to evoke everything from Charlie Chaplin’s slapstick comedy to the fruit’s status as an emblem of global commerce. He addressed Noh Huyn-soo in simpler terms, reminding him that he had skipped breakfast that morning. As his visit to the Leeum Museum of Art in Seoul dragged on past noon last week, Noh grabbed the yellow fruit and ate it, ignoring the alarmed cry of a museum staff member. It took Noh about 1 minute to rip the banana out and eat it. When he was done, he put the shovel back in its place on the wall. Youtube

Noh told the museum he ate the art because he was hungry, according to Korean public broadcaster KBSwho released a video of his actions which was recorded by his friend. But Noh, who studies aesthetics and religion at Seoul National University, also expressed his opinion on the artist’s intention in an interview with KBS, asking if the fruit that is replaced every few days, to keep the plant fresh, is meant to be eaten. Noh also suggested that his own actions could qualify as art, rather than just transgression, as he transformed Cattelan’s work and put it back on display. The Noh drama only lasted about 30 minutes, as museum workers installed a second banana to restore Cattelan’s vision. The museum will not sue Noh for any damages, according to Korean media. Streamer CMB quotes the staff saying that when the artist was informed of the stolen banana, he replied that it was not a problem. Actor is the centerpiece of a major exhibition of Cattelan art in the Leeum it lasts until July. Banana art is even inscribed on a special coffee mug to announce the 38 works. Previous iterations of Actor sold for $120,000 including one in 2019 that was quickly eaten up by another artist at Art Basel in Miami Beach. Like Noh, this art eater quickly proclaimed that his consumption was a work of art in itself. Another piece by Cattelan titled America a fully functional toilet cast in 18-karat gold made headlines when it was displayed (and used) at the Guggenheim. But the golden throne was stolen 2019 days after it was installed at Blenheim Palace in England, the birthplace of Winston Churchill, and has not been found.

