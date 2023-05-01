Nick Cannon Blasts Jada Pinkett Smiths Red Table Talk as Toxic | Entertainment





Nick Cannon don’t hold back their thoughts on Red table discussion, Jada Pinkett Smiths facebook watch talk show that was recently canceled after the streamer shut down all of its original programming. Pinkett Smith, who hosted the show with her daughter, Willow Smithand his mother, Adrienne Banfield Norrisconfirmed the cancellation on Friday (April 28) in an Instagram statement, writing, We at red board are in talks to find a new home, and see you soon. The Masked Singer the host reacted to news from his radio show, The Daily Cannon, saying: Well if it wasn’t for Red Table Talk then he wouldn’t have slapped the s*** out of Chris Rockin reference to the infamous moment Oscars 2022 where Will Smith slapped Rock for making a joke about his wife, Pinkett Smith. Cannon later called the show that toxic table, stating, Too much honesty can get your ass slapped. THE All that alum took aim at the Smiths for using the show to air their dirty laundry. It was royalty, Will and Jada, he said. Then they brought it to the table. I don’t want to know all that bullshit about y’all, I just want to mind my own black business. I don’t want to be standing in everyone’s kitchen. Keep this shit to y’all. Red table discussion has been described as a forum where the views of three different generations on a wide variety of topics are shared and is perhaps best known for the intimate conversation where Jada and Will discussed their marriage and Pinkett Smith’s relationship with R&B singer August Alsina, which she referred to. like a tangle. However, Cannon received a counter argument from his co-host Abby de la Rosa, who said: It was an honest table. They are still [royalty]. It’s human, like, they’re human. They are also garbage, like the rest of us. More titles:

