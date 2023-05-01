Bollywood Roundup: Janhvi Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Sara Ali Khan, and more…

– Advertisement –

Jhanvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao Wrap Up Filming ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’

Mumbai– Actors Jahnvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao have wrapped filming for their upcoming cricket drama ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’.

Dharma Productions took to their Instagram handle, where they shared the film’s packaging news. A photo of the shingle from the film was shared on the photo-sharing website with “It’s a wrap” written on it.

The photo was captioned: “And it’s a wrap for ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi!’ Ready for the last round, see you soon in cinemas near you!

This will be the second time that Rajkummar and Janhvi have been seen sharing screen space. The two were previously seen in “Roohi.”

“Mr And Mrs Mahi” is directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.”

Hrithik dancing at wedding to his ‘Ghungroo’ tracks, ‘Bang Bang’ goes viral

Mumbai– A video of Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan dancing at a wedding with the bride and groom to his popular tunes has gone viral.

A clip shared to Reddit by Bolly Blinds N Gossip, shows handsome Hrithik in an all-black suit dancing onstage with the bride and groom.

He danced to the song ‘Ghungroo’ from ‘War’ and then to the title track of ‘Bang Bang’. He was first seen dancing with the groom, then later asked the bride to join him as well.

On the acting front, Hrithik will next be seen in “Fighter” with actors Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

The film is directed by Siddharth Anand. It’s all set to hit theaters on January 25, 2024.

Sara Ali Khan shares BTS photos of “Murder Mubarak”, “Ae Watan Mere Watan”

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who has been busy filming her upcoming movie “Ae Watan Mere Watan,” recently shared some BTS footage from the shootings of her two movies “Murder Mubarak” and Ae Watan Mere Watan.

On Monday, the actress took to the story section of her Instagram to share the photos with her followers. She shared a series of three photos in which she can be seen posing for the camera with the flicks from the movies in her hand that detail the shooting process.

The first image shows the actress wearing a white sari holding the clapperboard of ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ as she gives the camera an enchanting look. The second image has him in a casual avatar with the same clapperboard element in the frame followed by the third image which is again of Ae Watan Mere Watan’.

The actress further noted the caption in which she thanks the director and his attachment to the character. She wrote: “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.” –Mahatma Gandhi. Thank you Mr. Kannan for choosing me to portray this powerful character; a true personification of strength, dignity and passion. Some parts remain etched in our souls , and I know that I will carry this one with me forever. Jai Bholenath”.

On Labor Day, she also wrote, “Grateful for this life. Happy Labour Day”.

Besides ‘Murder Mubarak’ and Ae Watan Mere Watan’, Sara will also feature in the upcoming opposite Vicky Kaushal by Laxman Utekar titled ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ and also in Metro…In Dino’ by Anurag Basu for which she will soon resume the filming.

Kartik Aaryan attends her spotboy’s wedding and poses for photos

Mumbai– Bollywood chocolatier Kartik Aaryan attended his spotboy Sachin’s wedding and made it extra special by posing for photos with the newlyweds.

Kartik took to Instagram and posted some photos posing with the newlyweds. He wrote a note for his spotboy. The actor chose to wear a casual outfit as he was seen in a cream yellow shirt paired with jeans.

He wrote: “Congratulations Sachin aur Surekha. Happy married life ahead.

On the work front, Kartik, who made a special appearance in ‘Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar’ with Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, was last seen in ‘Shehzada’.

He will next be seen in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ with Kiara Advani. It also has ‘Aashiqui 3’ and ‘Captain India’.

Mahima Makwana ticks one item off his to-do list with Maldives holidays

Mumbai– ‘Balika Vadhu’ and ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ actress Mahima Makwana was on holiday in the Maldives recently. What’s interesting is that the actress doesn’t like being on an island, but she took advantage of the vacation to try something new.

She did many activities during her vacation and also delighted her taste buds with different cuisines.

The actress told IANS: “Maldives have always been on my list because of the beauty of their landscapes. I’ve never been an island person, so it was me exploring different places. Floating in the ocean and kayaking was one of the best things I have ever experienced.I tried Japanese food.

She further mentioned, “Although I was there for a limited time. But I would love to try snorkeling next time I’m here. It’s always very humbling to visit different countries, explore and try different cuisines. The Maldives has always been a famous place and I’m glad I checked it off my list now. I also think it’s a place you can visit any time of the year, so you meet different people from all over the world.”

KJo wakes up and chooses violence in cryptic Insta post about ‘punctuality’

Mumbai– Entrepreneur-producer-director Karan Johar, who is busy with post-production on his upcoming director ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, is giving pearls of wisdom when it comes to punctuality on his social media.

On Monday, he took to his Instagram and shared the text “Punctuality” while writing a long note in the caption.

Speaking about the cavalier attitude of people in the industry, he wrote: “So… The wonderful thing about punctuality is that it doesn’t require natural talent, a degree or even parental sanction. or the employer… It is NOT an art form. which we inherit through the generations… These are simple basic manners… respect for the time of others and therefore respecting them as well… Pure and unadulterated (sic) respect.

Drawing on a personal experience when he was on reception for a delayed arrival, he wrote: “Landing 15 minutes late without a whisper of an apology or an overcompensating happy face stinks of entitlement and defensiveness… Courier ‘on my way’… Doesn’t get you out of trouble either… ‘On my way’… So ??? You’re supposed to be… you’re doing me no favors honey! And you sending me this message without details is as ambiguous as a Nolan movie.

As the rating progressed, KJo dropped some sarcastic bombshells. “Then the worst! ‘Oh I forgot!!!!’ Why Mr. President???? Leading a country that keeps you so busy??? Then the poplar one – too much traffic”… Do you live in New Zealand??? No, it’s INDIA… Check the status of the baby populations! We are densely populated… So here is what you do… LEAVE EARLY!!!!! The worst part is when they don’t show up and even message with creepy excuses! The offenders of this last sect must be crossed off your list forever,” he concluded. (IANS)