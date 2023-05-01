Actor and screenwriter Kelvin Yu on adapting a Chinese-American series – The Hollywood Reporter

The beach has always appealed to Kelvin Yu. Growing up in Palos Verdes before moving to Santa Monica with his wife and two young children, he rarely lived far from it. This closeness allowed him to become a skilled surfer, although he was too modest to call himself one. “I’m not incredibly proficient, but I’ve been doing it for about 30 years,” says Yu, 43, who often starts his days on the water. “It’s just a meditative exercise in multitasking where I can have some peace.”

Yu’s professional multitasking is less lonely. He is executive producer of Fox’s long-running animated series Bob’s Burgersstill takes on-screen roles for hire (master of nothing, Wonder Woman 1984 And the after party) and recently completed a labor of love presenting an adaptation of a cult graphic novel chinese born american. The latter, about a high school student caught in a spat between the gods of Chinese mythology, arrives May 24 on Disney+.

Founding editor of Bob’s Burgers, Yu has been a producer of the Fox series since 2014. Courtesy of FOX

First in a crowded TV hallway, the series has already caused a stir by having four actors who also appeared in Juggernaut Everything everywhere all at once, including new Oscar winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan. “It became this tractor beam where it seemed inevitable,” says Yu, who cast and shot his series’ eight-episode first season ahead of the film’s premiere. “But we told everyone from the start, ‘If you can try to win an Oscar next year, please do it.’ “

chinese born american is a beloved graphic novel. What was your relationship with him?

There was nothing like it in 2006. Sometimes you think diversity is here to stay, and I sure hope so, but that idea of ​​capitalized diversity has only been around for a few years. Some of us still have a healthy level of anxiety about how long and in what form. We want to strike while the iron is hot.

There must have been previous attempts to fit it. Why do you think it took so long?

Gene Luen Yang, who wrote the book, reflected metaphorically on what it’s like to live in multiple worlds with these three scenarios – a mythological figure, an American teenager and that controversial character whose name is a racial slur, Cousin Chin-Kee . It was his biggest dilemma to fit it. And very early on, people were coming to see Gene at Comic-Cons: “Hey, my favorite character is Cousin Chin-Kee.” He didn’t know how to take it – if they knew about the joke or if they completely missed the context. So he turned down at least one or two opportunities to adapt it.

The cousin character is replaced in the series by an actor (played by Ke Huy Quan) who is best known for playing a stereotype in a 90s sitcom. How did you end up there?

When I started acting out of college, the first role I got was a high school nerd.

Daniel Wu speaks during the questions and answers at the chinese born american world premiere which received a warm welcome at South by Southwest in March. It makes its streaming debut on May 24 on Disney+. Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Disney

It was the PopularRyan Murphy’s first show, yes?

Yes. My acting career, with the exception of a few highlights in the early 2000s, is a great example of what you can get. I was a very stereotypical nerd on that show — but, by the way, it was a dream come true. It was the best day of my life, getting paid to do this show. But then you keep having roles where you’re the neighbor, the computer technician, or the high school nerd. It’s like Stockholm Syndrome, where you can’t even imagine a version [of your career] where the audience is in your place and in your experience.

You have a ton of unique TV show credits. Have you ever had to do an accent?

Not sure Popularbut I put emphasis on The closest, For example. It was after that young adult boom, where I was able to work on Gilmore Girls And Congratulations. As I got a little older, they made me kill my wife five different times: Specialist: New York, The closest, Without leaving a trace, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS appropriate. They did one specialized Asian episode a year, and it was always about a shamed, repressed Asian man who had just lost his mind. Sometimes I killed my brother’s wife. Once it was my sister.

Did you find it hard to say no to roles like that?

There were a few that I passed on where it was just a bridge too far. But, in general, the actor’s job is to say yes and then find a way to make the “yes” feel real. And I have good boy syndrome to begin with, so I wanted to do a good job. When you’re an actor in your twenties, serving tables and someone says, “Hey, come over to Warner Bros. tomorrow at 5 am”, it’s just “Yes, yes, yes! It’s hard to break that.

What was the catalyst for your transition to writing?

I’m dating myself here, but I saw this poster for Proposal — where Sandra Bullock holds Ryan Reynolds against a wall — and I remember looking at it and thinking, “Oh, they’ll never give me that part.” I was working out steadily, but, for some reason, that’s when it hit me. This is not how this industry works. I could be in this movie, but I will never get this role. My business model was flawed. So I started to write.

Kelvin Yu was photographed on April 17 in Santa Monica. Photographed by Yasara Gunawardena

Your brother, the novelist Charles Yu, adapts his book Inner Chinatown for Hulo. What did your parents do when you were growing up so that you both became writers?

My father is an aerospace engineer at Boeing. My mother was the food service accountant for the Manhattan Beach school district. And my brother and I arrived by very different paths. He was a lawyer who became a novelist, and I was an actor who became a screenwriter for television. Now we basically have the same job for the same company.

Speaking of this company, I was surprised by the size of the Disney logo above the chinese born american title card. Was it a discussion?

I went to Disneyland on Friday – and the whole day was a reaffirmation that Apple makes TV shows, but their main business is selling phones and computers. Disney’s core business is the wonder of children. They grab that really soft, fluffy part of your brain and settle in. And I’m not saying that in a grim way. My son is 3 and a half years old. He wasn’t even “happy”. His brain opened up, like when a whale eats kelp, just trying to take in as much of it as possible. To say that our show falls under this banner, I take that as a badge of honor. At some point, I’d like to do something grown up, edgy and cheeky, but that’s what sticks with people when they grow up.

Michelle Yeoh stars alongside Jim Liu in Yu’s Chinese born American. Courtesy of Disney/Carlos Lopez-Calleja

WGA members voted overwhelmingly in favor of strike authorization. Is it rude to ask you how you voted?

Like “What are your Tinder preferences?” (Laughs.) No, it would be problematic if I kept quiet about it. I voted yes. There’s no doubt that the studios live in a changing tectonic world, but I also think the writers are zero patient for the effects of those changes. One of the defenses I’ve heard is that there are so many more writers than there used to be. This, to me, borders on the offensive. In addition to this rebuttal, by expanding access and opening the doors to more voices, there is no room for all of those voices. They don’t say it explicitly, but it’s like saying, “We could pay 64-year-old white people, when that’s all there was, but now there’s everybody – writers with disabilities to LGBTQ writers to writers of color — that’s too many people for everyone to make a living. If you can put all those shows on streamers, you can pay all the people who make them.

We’re talking about a month before your series premiere. If he launches during a strike, are you able to promote him?

This is the first world where I think of that. (Laughs.) My first step would be to check with other writers. If we go on strike, we’re trying to shut down the industry to flex our muscles, but I don’t think we’re trying to shoot ourselves in the foot. You want the show to be a success to demonstrate your worth. But I understand both sides. A quiet ghost town is also very good at informing people in power.

Interview edited for length and clarity.

