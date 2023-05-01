ARTIST BLAKE SHELTON TO BE HONORED WITH HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME STAR







WHO | HONORED Blake Shelton Blake Shelton EMCEE iHeart Personality Ellen K GUEST SPEAKERS Gwen Stefani and Carson Daly WHAT Dedication of the 2,755th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame WHEN Friday, May 12 at 11:30 a.m. PT OR 6212 Hollywood Boulevard in front of Amoeba Music WATCH LIVE The event will be streamed live exclusively on walkoffame.com Artist Blake Shelton will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, May 12 with the 2,755th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the Recording category. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce administers the iconic sidewalk for the City of Los Angeles and has proudly hosted the globally iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremonies for millions around the world since 1960. ABOUT OUR HONORED Blake Shelton is one of the most popular artists in music and television. He keeps The voice audiences are enraged with his witty jokes and he has captured the hearts of many fans with his soulful country voice. To say that he started his career at the age of 17 is incredible. We are proud to have him join the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” added Martinez. Gwen Stefani and Carson Daly will join Mistress of Ceremonies and Walk of Famer Ellen K for the unveiling of the stars. Blake Shelton was born, raised, and currently lives in Oklahoma, where he has strong community ties. He has his own champion career and is still making his mark in country music. Over the course of her career, Shelton has earned 28 No. 1 country singles! He has over 11 billion global streams and has sold over 13 million albums and 52 million singles. He has received numerous awards, including six ACMs, three AMAs, 10 CMAs, 11 CMTs, and six Peoples Choice, among others. He and The Voice host Carson Daly recently teamed up to produce and star in the new celebrity game show Barmageddon for USA Network, which has been renewed for a second season. Shelton is a coach at Warner Bros. Unscripted Television and the four-time Emmy-winning music competition series The Voice, which is currently airing its 23rd season. Season 23 will be Shelton’s final season on The Voice, where he coached 9 champions over the course of the series, including last season’s winner Bryce Leatherwood. Shelton’s other winners are Chloe Kohanski, Sundance Head, Craig Wayne Boyd, Danielle Bradbery, Cassadee Pope, Jermaine Paul, Todd Tilghman and Cam Anthony. Shelton recently donated $200,000 to the Oklahoma Regional Food Bank. In response to the devastating tornadoes of 2013, Shelton and NBC teamed up for the Healing in the Heartland: Relief Benefit Concert telethon. With help from OneRepublic’s Reba McEntire, Usher, Rascal Flatts, Vince Gill and Ryan Tedder, the telethon raised more than $6 million for United Way of Central Oklahoma. He donated $500,000 to the Jimmy Everest Center, a teaching hospital in Oklahoma for children with blood cancers and blood disorders. In association with Ryman Hospitality Properties, the Grand Ole Opry member has opened a series of entertainment-themed restaurants and bars called Ole Red. The first location opened in 2017 in his hometown of Tishomingo, Oklahoma. It now has venues in Nashville and Gatlinburg, Tennessee, as well as Orlando, Florida, and they recently opened a new venue in Las Vegas.

