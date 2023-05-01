A laugh about the Watergate burglaryExBulletin







. Phillip V. Caruso/HBO

Phillip V. Caruso/HBO The new HBO series in five episodes White House Plumbers, about the men behind the Watergate burglary, starts like the movie All the president’s men: The era is in the early 1970s. The location is the Watergate Hotel and Office Complex in Washington, DC, where mysterious men are trying to illegally enter the Democratic Election Headquarters. But all of a sudden, like in an alternate dimensional timeline, the familiar details stop being familiar. Would-be burglars can’t even pick the lock on the door, and a superimposed message explains the puzzling difference to viewers. It reads: “There were four attempts to break into Watergate. This was the second attempt.” Right now you know this again White House Plumbers the series is in good hands. Specifically, it’s in the hands of writers and creators Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck, who both worked on HBO. Veep And The Larry Sanders Show. The director of several episodes is David Mandel, who directed episodes of Veep And Calm your enthusiasm. And the many executive producers include Frank Rich, who is also an executive producer on Succession. So this group knows how to tell a story in an unexpected way, and find humor in even the most serious situations. After starting with that less familiar Watergate heist, White House Plumbers goes back even further, to when the plumbers were trained, and then takes it from there, through the various burglaries, and on to the Watergate hearings and a bit beyond. The protagonists of this particular retelling of the story are E. Howard Hunt, played by Woody Harrelson, and G. Gordon Liddy, played by Justin Theroux. These two larger-than-life schemers were at the heart of the Plumbers, an underground group created by the White House to investigate press leaks such as the Pentagon Papers, government documents that had been slipped to The New York Times and other articles by military analyst Daniel Ellsberg. They were called plumbers because, well, plumbers locate and stop leaks. Hunt and Liddy team up and set out to, among other things, bug the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee. It’s not quite a Impossible mission, but in the hands of this crew it takes several tries, and even then, after the listening devices are planted, there are problems. The dialogue is rich throughout White House Plumbers, and so are the performances and the characters. Harrelson is wonderful, exploding like Ralph Kramden one minute, simmering like Macbeth the next and the supporting cast is a very deep bench, serving up unexpected treasures every episode. There’s Kathleen Turner as lobbyist Dita Beard! And Lena Headey from Game Of Thrones as Hunt’s wife, Dorothy! And Gary Cole as FBI executive Mark Felt who, although not identified as such here, in real life was the infamous Deep Throat of All the president’s men. And many, many more. parts of White House Plumbers are scandalous, but other parts make you feel for some of these people and, of course, compare this scandal to more contemporary scandals. It is definitely worth seeing and savoring. All the President’s Men is one of my favorite movies of all time and White House Plumbers is good enough to be billed as a very long, fully Watergate double feature.

