‘Polite Society’ hides brilliant tribute to Bollywood in plain sight

[Editor’s note: This story contains spoilers for “Polite Society.”]

It took everything I had not to scream out loud during “Polite Society”.

Not because of the intense fight sequences, killer martial arts, or even This twist – what knocked this reporter out of her seat was a dance sequence that takes place during the film’s final act. As Ria (Priya Kansara) dances at her sister Lena’s (Ritu Arya) wedding, she aims to “distract” the assembled guests while her friends are busy executing a master plan that has consumed most of the movie’s running time. movie. Dressed in an emerald green outfit, Ria takes the stage and the opening notes of “Maar Dala” begin to play.

Composed by Ismail Darbar with lyrics by Nusrat Badr, “Maar Dala” first appeared in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2002 film “Devdas”, based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s 1917 novel of the same name. In the film, Madhuri Dixit-Nene performs the number (sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy and KK) as a courtesan Chandramukhi, stating that the arrival of Devdas (Shah Rukh Khan) happily “killed” her.

Related

Related

Hum pe yeh kisne

Hara rang dala

Happiness is not ours

Maardala…Allah…

who threw me

This green color

My happiness has

Killed me… oh my god…

“Growing up, I loved Bollywood movies, I was like, ‘I gotta do this,'” Manzoor told IndieWire in a recent interview. “In a weird way, I’m like, ‘What if this was the only movie I could do? “, So I have to put in all the things that I love, and part of that honors Bollywood. …Maar Dala’ just works lyrically. It worked on both levels. I didn’t put in subtitles – the South- Asians will understand. That’s a little extra.”

The ‘Polite Society’ performance is a homage to the original on every level, from Kansara’s dazzling green costume to the choreography (she trained in the classical Indian dance forms of Bharatanatyam and Kathak, the latter infusing this piece ) to all. movement towards the ornate floor on which everyone is dancing.

The song also takes on added meaning as Ria uses it to warn Lena’s fiancé, Salim (Akshay Khanna), that she knows what he’s hiding: that he’s responsible for the death of his first wife and that he is about to hurt his sister in the same way.

Manzoor said she loved movies that also loved movies, citing the works of Quentin Tarantino, Pedro Almodovar and Edgar Wright. “There’s homage and there’s stealing,” cinematographer Ashley Connor told IndieWire. “Nida, the actors, everyone who really grew up watching Bollywood movies…that was specifically something we really wanted to pay tribute to.”

Erasing music — especially from another country — can be difficult and expensive on a feature film, but Manzoor told IndieWire she had “Maar Dala” in the script from the start, and no other options if she wanted to. was unclear. She made it a priority as soon as the film was greenlit and credits the might of Universal for helping her get it.

Connor studied the “Devdas” sequence (“it’s so amazing”) so that she and her team could “honor the reference without making the reference”.

The song also honors Bollywood and Broadway tradition (and the Greek chorus if you go back far enough) by filling the scene with dramatic irony. In Farah Khan’s 2007 film “Om Shanti Om”, the titular hero of Shahrukh Khan sings the entire plot of the film in “Dastaane” – a number presented as entertainment for the large stage audience, but which Om uses to directly address the villain (Arjun Rampal) and foreshadow his reward.

Har gham ko humne chupaya

Har sitam ko light uthaya

Why did you put it down your throat?

Aur phoolon se zakhm khaya

I hid every sorrow

I faced all the problems with a smile

I even hugged the thorns

And was hurt by the flowers

Parisa Taghizadeh

It’s fair to say that “Maar Dala” is one of the most prolific images of a Bollywood song this century (if ever). Dixit Nene is one of the most sacred and beloved heroines of the Indian film industry, especially recognized for her expressive presence as a dancer. “Devdas” – which debuted at Cannes and was the most expensive Indian film ever made at the time – was Bhansali’s fifth feature and cemented him as a master of scale and spectacle. This is not a tribute to be taken lightly.

“I’m not a crazy pro or anything, I’m not Madhuri Dixit,” Kansara told IndieWire. “But I really felt so honored to be able to do that dance because I watched ‘Devdas’ when I was little and I loved it. She was this incredible, fascinating person on screen – like, how someone could one be so enchanting?

As Connor points out, Kansara didn’t have to live up to Dixit-Nene’s performance, she just had to play a teenage girl dancing at a wedding. “There was a very specific curation of what it meant. It’s like it should look good, but it’s not like a diva,” she said.

It should have been daunting for Kansara – who already had to learn martial arts to get inside “this bloody psychotic character’s head” for his feature debut; Ria wants to be a stuntwoman, and so the character is constantly doing crazy physical feats – but the actor has found a way to defuse the pressure.

“The idea that I was just Ria at the time took the pressure off,” she said. “Because he’s someone I know, and he’s someone I trust and love and have so much fun being. It was a real dream come true, it was a while.

A Focus Features release, “Polite Society” is in theaters now.

Register: Stay up to date with the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.