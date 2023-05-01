Hollywood Scrambling May Day – The Hollywood Reporter

Agree or not agree?

That’s the question rocking the entertainment industry as time is running out until the Writers Guild of America’s three-year contract expires at midnight on Monday. At this time, the public should know whether the union representing some 11,500 film and TV screenwriters has reached a deal with Hollywood studios and streamers, such as Disney and Netflix, or whether it will call its first strike in 15 years.

As negotiations between the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP), representing entertainment producers, and the union continued on Monday after a grueling weekend of back and forth, rumors flew and tensions increased. “I spent the whole weekend trying to put things back together today as best I can,” one writer said. “And I am not alone. Every writer I know has worked overtime to make things right today, reinforcing the tendency for our labor to be exploited.

Another writer added, “Given two projects fell into radio silence as soon as clearance numbers were announced, I hopefully await with awe.”

A work stoppage would have massive implications not only for entertainment companies, but also for crew members, over-the-line talent and support staff working on closed projects as well as local businesses. who serve the industry – in the last writers’ strike, in 2007-2008, the California economy lost an estimated $2.1 billion, according to the Milken Institute. Writers, of course, would lose income because they refrain from writing, editing, negotiating and presenting (in accordance with their union’s strike rules, which are taken very seriously) and some in their ranks could see lucrative global business evaporate, if a strike lasts long enough, by dint of force majeure provisions.

The conclusion of Monday’s talks could play out in a number of ways. If the parties reach an agreement, the WGA will inform its members and a strike will be avoided, at least temporarily: any agreement will have to be ratified and voted on by the members, who theoretically could always reject it, in which case a strike would always be on. Table. If they accepted the agreement, the industry would avoid a work stoppage that many have feared for months.

The WGA and AMPTP could also, in theory, temporarily extend their expired contract to continue negotiations if both sides believe they are close to a deal. That option looks increasingly unlikely, as the WGA has previously signaled investors in the industry that a strike, if it occurs, would begin on May 2. continuing to work out details with studios and streamers on Monday, and asked them to complete a survey regarding picket locations.

Finally, if the talks fail and the WGA bargaining committee decides to call a strike, this work stoppage could begin soon after. The union should obtain approval from its West Branch Board of Directors and East Branch Board, and then notify members of their picket locations and times. On Sunday, a WGA contract captain – a union member who volunteers to spread inside information to other members – saiddepending on the timing of the decision, picketing could begin Tuesday morning or afternoon.

In the event of a strike, the first titles affected would be late-night shows, which rely on breaking news stories about national and global events: Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Real Time with Bill Maher, Late Night with Seth Meyers, Saturday Night Live And Last week tonight with John Oliver. (By airing its last episode on CBS’ Late show on Thursday, James Corden narrowly avoided any disruption in his departure.) Saturday Night Live, whose next episode airs May 6, would almost certainly be disrupted, as many of its cast members are also writers. Then the WGA advised, could come network tv series like Abbott Elementary Schoolas writers of shows premiering in the fall, tend to start work in May or June.

For now, these scenarios are still forward-looking and industry players remain in a state of suspense. A resigning literary agent recounts The Hollywood Reporter“It’s definitely happening. The timing is terrible, and I think a lot of writers will agree with that. Everyone is scrambling to do as much as they can today. Another has said, “The WGA is a well-run union,” noting rumors that the union might extend the deadline, and then others that that option was out of the question. “I think that’s smarter. I think that they need to strike to make national news and really show their weight.

Another officer said: “[The studios] will have to give in, but they will give in 6 weeks.

At the heart of these negotiations is the rapidly changing state of the industry and writers who feel left behind, their roles increasingly gig-ified, due to the wholehearted adoption by major streaming platform companies. While streamers like Netflix and Amazon Prime have come to favor “short” series (those that last 8-10 episodes or less, as opposed to network series of yore, with 22 or 24 episodes), many writers are working for shorter durations. periods of time and earn less accordingly, the WGA alleged. (Writers should also search for new work more frequently.)

Meanwhile, over the past decade, the WGA argues that more writers are working for their union-mandated salary floor, with 33% working for minimums in the 2013-14 season and 49 doing the same in 2021. -22. . Pervasive “mini-rooms” (small writing rooms that are convened before a series is greenlit), ascending in the age of streaming, the union continues, can drive down salaries, disadvantage aspiring writers and employ fewer writers than a real writing room. The WGA sought to solve all of these problems and more with AMPTP.

Meanwhile, AMPTP member companies – Netflix, Warner Bros. Discovery, Amazon, Disney and many more – are looking to contain operating expenses as much as possible while seeking Mercurial Wall Street favors and weathering an uncertain economic environment. Since the end of 2022, waves of painful layoffs have hit Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount Global and, more recently, Disney, in the name of cost reduction. Production managers are cutting costs where they can, and various projects considered underperforming have disappeared from streaming services. And what screenwriters receive from the AMPTP could set a precedent for directors and actors to negotiate soon after, as Alliance member companies are well aware.

The weekend leading up to Monday’s talks was filled with For Your Consideration (“FYC”) awards events across Los Angeles. There were panels, screenings, photo ops and panel discussions, where an impending strike was on everyone’s mind. TV’s A-list joked that they would soon have “a lot of time” on their hands, as all seemed to conclude that a work stoppage was inevitable.

The week before, the writers were scrambling to finish the scripts and get going, even though many pitch meetings had been canceled. Those who work on broadcast shows are concerned about renewals and pilots because if a strike occurs, they won’t be able to meet ratings or plans for future seasons.

Despite this ubiquitous attitude, nothing is set in stone; six years ago, the WGA also seemed on the verge of a strike but reached a deal with the studios at the last minute (or rather less than an hour after their contract expired). Now, all eyes are on AMPTP’s headquarters in an unassuming outdoor mall in Sherman Oaks – where the fate of industry writers, and more, will be decided.

Lacey Rose, Mikey O’Connell, Lesley Goldberg and Borys Kit contributed to this report.