Big City Stars on Broadway

Critics don’t come to the theater with empty brains and serene hearts, ready to attend a play and flee the outside world. No, we bring our hopes and constraints to our seats. The challenge is to bring the show into harmony with its own flow of unspoken feelings. This is doubly true in New York, which not only serves as the setting but also as the main character in two new plays on Broadway. The other day on my way downtown I saw a guy playing a version of Sir Duke on his fiddle while another was making a joint. How, in a city like this, could anyone arrive at the theater as a pure and empty vessel of objective observation?

So please forgive me: when I hurriedly showed up, uncomfortably exact in my timing, to see New York, New York, a new musical at the St. James, directed and choreographed by Susan Stroman , with book by David Thompson with Sharon Washington, score by John Kander and Fred Ebb, and additional lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda. I was concerned about the Knicks. They had started Game 3 of their first-round playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers with rare style and strength, and by halftime they were big. But then the Cavs came back strong, and by the time I had to leave, the game was tied at fifty-nine points. There was an irony in that that I couldn’t quite name: to be pissed off at the Knicks who, right now, are putting on perhaps the best and most dramatic show in New York while settling in for a play about wrestlers in New York.

New York, New York, set in 1946, is about a loose group of largely undistracted young people who use the city as a playground for their eagerly sought after aspirations. Jimmy (Colton Ryan), a traveling pianist who can’t hold a gig, is a well-worn guy: the Irish trickster with a black streak of sadness in his past. He and his older brother, Mikey, served during the war Jimmy as a lowly secretary, and Mikey, also a singer, as Private First Class. Mikey, always the model boy, never came home, and Jimmy’s previous stint as Kid Wonder, his brother’s sidekick, is long over. Now he’s heartbroken and going after every irate venue owner in town. When we meet him, he’s arguing with one of them over the merits of a future singer, Francine (Anna Uzele), a black woman from Philadelphia with fame on her mind. She doesn’t get the job and Jimmy gets fired trying to get it for her. But soon, he invites her to his instrument-decorated apartment and begins the process of wooing her.

Around this central story float several others. There’s Jesse (John Clay III), a black veteran who wants to play the trumpet, and Mateo (Angel Sigala), a young Cuban immigrant who, against the wishes of his violent and homophobic father, wants to fulfill his dream of playing the bongo. You got it: everyone is struggling, and the only solution is music.

There is a gentle and remarkably polished skill in every aspect of the show. Stroman’s conducting is danceable and strong, the company members moving in fluid tandem, using their bodies to echo the bustle of the city. Beowulf Boritts’ stage design is evocative, sometimes fantastical. A dense array of fire escapes, from which an entire neighborhood looks down onto the street, emphasizes the watchfulness (bordering on curious) of nearby neighbors and the laid-back beauty of the more functional aspects of the building. urban planning. A scene that takes place in the sky, on treacherous beams of bare metal on a construction site, turns into a tap number, one of the best I’ve seen in recent Broadway shows. The songs are a mix of originals and classics from the big-band eras, the song New York, New York is sung, and, yes, it comes at a climactic moment and the performers deliver them with charm and energy, even though none of the new numbers’ melodies or lyrics are particularly memorable.

Viewers with little interest in the story, or in how the seemingly indifferent, imposing, and unsentimental city is actually an intimate nudge, a spur to the storytelling, will find much to like in the show. But, despite its obvious excellence, New York, New York falters when it tries to match common clichés about the city that it’s a place of concentration and training, a trampoline upwards, to a dream high and wild with the less linear realities of human behavior.

It’s strange: Jimmy and Francine often talk, one way or another, about Francine’s race, but the conversation almost never breaks the surface of a story whose only truly realized dimension is ambition. personal. There are several oddly avoidant passages, such as a conversation between Jimmy and his harassed booker:

JIN MY: Max, listen, I need a concert. I cleaned up my act. I am out of alcohol. Im a married man now. BTO COOK: I heard. You two are the talk of the town. You marry a JIN MY: Singer. Max. A singer. You must have something!

There’s a joke somewhere, but I’m not sure I understand. Maybe the booker wants to use a different word that ends in -er, but none of the threats that should come from that possibility cross it. There are racists out there, somewhere no one denies it, but their power can’t really be felt on stage, under the lights, where the real prize is a record deal or a stable spot on a show. popular radio. Likewise, the specter of war, and its traumatic aftermath, hangs over the entire show. One of the characters is a violin teacher named Madame Veltri played with heart and moving depth by Emily Skinner who waits and waits for her son to come home. Yet war only ever serves as part of the backdrop.

There is no doubt that the narrative of the upward movement through work is part of the New York tradition. But life, here and elsewhere, is never so single-minded. There are accidents and coincidences, the strange, thrilling, unforeseen passion picks you up and drops you off on a street you’ve never seen. You are thinking about two things at the same time. At intermission, this show lasts two hours and forty-five minutes, incredible for a story that is not even close to an epic. A moment later, however, standing in line for a Diet Coke, I learned that the Knicks had won the game. This is New York: one story can crumble while another shines.

The production value of the city, so to speak, its nocturnal views and its accidental dances, its constant and unconscious songs only work on the soul and the emotions because they sometimes underline and sometimes cut off the living and plural life people on the street. A rapid and melancholy spring rain, like the one I experienced the day before New York, New York, is only memorable if, for example, you rushed, looking for a place to dine with a new friend, trying to give the toys just enough time to get to another show.

You get a better idea of ​​this parallel music in Good Night, Oscar, a daily bio-play by Doug Wright, directed by Lisa Peterson, at Belasco. Sean Hayes plays Oscar Levant, a wisecracking virtuoso pianist famous for his interpretations of George Gershwin.

In the hands of Hayess, Levant, whose mental health issues have led to dark periods of depression and intermittent institutionalization, is a hesitant, harassed and angry man, whose frequent hallucinations focus on his regret at devoting himself to Gershwin instead of following his own muse. His wife, June (Emily Bergl), hatched a plan, along with talk show great Jack Paar (Ben Rappaport), to get him out of a mental health facility so he could spend just one night in discuss late night TV.

The production gets woody as Oscar launches into lengthy rants that are thinly veiled exposition, catching up with audiences in every nook and cranny of his career. But Hayes, a classically trained pianist who puts this lesser-known gift to good use towards the end of the show, plays it with real soul, showing just how rote ambition to be on TV, getting some shine isn’t all that’s at stake in the big city. There is music to be played, but there is also, always, a life to be saved. You have to do two things at once.