Entertainment and social connections in the time of COVID

By Evadne Hendrix

Tom Cruise fans flooded theaters in the summer of 2022 to see Top Gun: Maverick. Mike Daniels, owner of Water Gardens Theaters in Pleasant Grove, joined the masses with high expectations.

Daniels’ friend, on the other hand, wasn’t looking forward to the movie. He had never been a fan of Tom Cruise and he dragged his feet in the theater just to appease his wife and friends.

As the magic of the movie screen brought heroes and villains to life, Daniels watched his skeptical friends widen their eyes. For the first 15 minutes, the film captivated both skeptics and optimists in the Daniels party. A few seats away, Daniels noticed his friend begin to reach for the popcorn without taking his eyes off the screen.

When the credits rolled 131 minutes later, Daniel’s skeptical friend couldn’t help but admit his love for the film.

Well, I still don’t like Tom Cruise, but it was a good movie, he said. I would watch this movie again.

For Daniels, Top Gun: Maverick was more than a good movie, it was an opportunity to strengthen his relationship with his friends and family. They left closer friends than they had been before. The people Daniels lived with in the film were as important as the film itself. Daniels said that every time he saw a movie, it affected his relationship with the people in the room.

The magic of the movie screen not only serves as a source of entertainment, but also facilitates conversations, trust, and common interests after the credits roll. Daniel’s experiences are not uncommon.

In today’s world, movies play an important role in fostering conversation and facilitating social gatherings. National conventions like Comic-Con and online discussion forums bring people together from all over the world, simply because they share a common interest. Sometimes movies even serve as a convenient excuse to get together with colleagues outside of work or school. When asked about a favorite movie memory, many people mention the people they watched the movie with.

Daniels pointed out that movie theaters are great places to build camaraderie with complete strangers, while watching movies at home usually only creates pre-existing relationships.

People watching a movie together are all looking for the same heroes and feeling the same wins and losses. Without talking to each other, moviegoers can build a unique relationship with each other.

On the other hand, home viewing has different strengths and weaknesses. These are usually smaller, more intimate places between people who already know each other to some degree. Small gatherings create opportunities for deep conversations. But the same conversations that make home viewing valuable for some can distract from the experience for others.

Not everyone who watches the movie likes the movie, and there are a lot of potential interruptions because people get up to go to the bathroom, or people eat something, or people take care of something during the boring parts of the movie, Daniels said.

When COVID-19 kept everyone at home, movie theaters closed and many turned to platforms like Netflix for entertainment. Yet without a social group to watch with, this entertainment was still insufficient. Platforms like Netflix and Disney+ immediately developed watch party extensions aimed at bridging the social gap. After their initial surge, these extensions slowly faded away without imposing themselves.

Benjamin Thevenin, a BYU film professor specializing in new media, recalls trying watch parties at the start of the pandemic. From his perspective, social media can be a great tool for hearing new perspectives on movies, but digital viewing parties still don’t foster quality social interactions.

I don’t necessarily see the point of watching a movie online at the same time as others, Thevenin said. Maybe my opinion will change as technology develops.

While digital watch parties haven’t caught on, streaming has further enhanced Thevenins’ small gatherings during the pandemic. For the first time, he shared classic movies like ET and The Wizard of Oz with his kids. He described these shares

movie moments as a highlight during a difficult time.

The fact that while we were stuck at home, not knowing how the pandemic would unfold, we could click a button and share those memorable movie-watching experiences together was such a treat, Thevenin said.

The Palo Alto Research Center team members specifically studied group television viewing with the goal of digitally replicating the social experience. The study identified six essential elements in viewing parties. The study was published in The International Journal of Human Interaction in February 2008.

Overall, all of these components tie into the idea of ​​eliminating distractions in both audio and video. Viewers can talk to each other, but usually during smaller or transitional scenes. One study subject danced as his team scored a touchdown. His friends commented on the action but did not take their eyes off the screen. Although viewers enjoyed the company of others at viewing parties, television still remained the main source of entertainment.

The study members went back to improving the social experience of watching movies online. One such example is flagging important moments for viewers so they know when to pay special attention to the show. Conversely, a Catch Me Up feature could summarize the scenes viewers missed while talking about the movie.

The researchers also recommend distinguishing between different types of audio through breakout rooms or separate speakers. Separating the main video dialogue from social conversations will give viewers greater control over what they interact with. It would also allow side conversations to take place between smaller groups of people, much like large groups usually split into smaller conversations.