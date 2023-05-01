Bollywood star who balances work and personal life

Bombay (Maharashtra) [India]May 02 (ANI): Actor-turned-producer Anushka Sharma is enjoying a massive following on social media.

Anushka was born on May 1, 1988 in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh to a military family. Kumar Sharma, her father, was an army officer and Ashima Sharma, her mother, was a housewife. Karnesh Sharma, Anushka’s brother, worked in the merchant navy before becoming a film producer.

She started her acting career with none other than King Khan of Bollywood in ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ in 2008, and since then Anushka has never looked back and has owned every role she has played. on the screen.

Over the years, she has delivered outstanding performances in films like “NH-10”, “Phillauri”, “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”, “Sultan”, “Band Baaja Baaraat”, “PK” and many more. .



From playing a wrestler in “Sultan” to a scientist with cerebral palsy in “Zero,” she has always shown her versatility in front of audiences.

She also talked about the type of scripts and movies she focused on.

The ‘Sultan’ actress said she always wanted to “be part of the best scripts that come my way. I feel blessed to be able today to select the kind of movies I want to do, which also justifies the time I will be spending away from my child.”

“I want to focus on my professional life and my family life equally.”

Anushka added that she is always looking for scripts that make her happy.

“I will always be open to doing projects that are incredibly interesting, that properly represent women in film and that are also disruptive and cutting edge. As these come to me, I will be more than happy to do. That’s how I’m approaching my career right now,” she said.



She was last seen in the romantic drama film “Zero” opposite actor Shah Rukh Khan which was released in 2018.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film also featured actors Katrina Kaif and R Madhavan in the lead roles.

Although the film failed to impress audiences at the box office, Anushka’s performance as Aafia Yusufzai Bhinder, a scientist with cerebral palsy, was widely praised.

She will next be seen in an upcoming sports biopic “Chakda Xpress”, based on the life of legendary Indian pacemaker Jhulan Goswami.

Directed by Prosit Roy, ‘Chakda Xpress’ will stream exclusively on Netflix. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

The film will see actor “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” take on the role of a female cricketer for the first time in her career.

Anushka’s brother, Karnesh Sharma, will produce “Chakda Xpress” with his local production company Clean Slate Filmz.

Her journey became more beautiful after her marriage to cricketing legend Virat Kohli.

Virat and Anushka got married in Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. Three years after their marriage, the duo became parents to a beautiful daughter, Vamika, in January 2021.

Virat recently opened up about his first meeting during a chat with cricketer AB de Villiers. Virat shared that when he learned he was going to shoot with Anushka for a commercial, he “started to shudder” because she was one of the “top actors” in India at the time. captain for the Zimbabwe tour. My manager came to see me and told me that I was going to shoot with Anushka Sharma. As soon as I heard that, I was so nervous. Like, how am I going to do this? I was really nervous,” he said.



The batting superstar also recalled making an unamusing joke on his heels when they met for filming, but ended up hitting it off after a few encounters. “Nervously, I hadn’t realized how tall she was. When I saw her heels, I said to her, ‘Do you have anything higher to wear?’ and she was like ‘Excuse me?’ It was so bad, I was so nervous. But then I realized she was a normal person and when we started talking I realized our backgrounds were so similar. From there we became friends and then gradually we started dating, it didn’t happen instantly,” he added.

Popularly known as “Virushka”, the couple never fails to spread the love. Not only on social media, Anushka could be seen frequently cheering on her husband in stadiums during his cricket matches.

They are among the most beloved celebrity couples and frequently share their cute pasty photos on social media which go viral.

In his recent RCB podcast with Danish Sait, Virat got candid and talked about Anushka and how she inspired him.

Sharing how he draws strength and inspiration from Anushka’s motherhood journey, Virat said, “I received a lot of inspiration from home. We had a child. It was an incredibly moving and transformative process. , for the parents yes but for a mother in particular. For a mother it is completely life changing. And how she was so strong through it and how she was able to overcome all the challenges that came in her way “And I’ve seen it all. I’ve seen the transformation happen. It’s given me so much strength and inspiration to say that what I’m going through isn’t even 5% of what she’s been through.”

“It’s selfless, it’s unconditional. You also have to put things in the right perspective. You can’t bring your problems that seem huge to you to the fore and make them into something that you know is catastrophic, in which you Realize that that’s life. I play sports, that’s my job but when I see the transformation that happened with her, that’s for me that’s life. That’s for me a lot bigger and farther, I mean you can’t even put it in the same slice. It’s not even comparable because it’s literally your life given to another life that has to grow in front of you,” a- he added.

As the actor turns a year older today, let’s wish him a very happy birthday. (ANI)