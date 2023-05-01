Entertainment
1 Lakh per episode? ! 8 TV Actors Who Earn More Than Bollywood Stars
If you thought that with the advent of OTT, television would suffer, you may be wrong. It has been said before and I repeat that they will coexist in the years to come. Take Country Anupama, CBC, The Kapil Sharma show and now shark tank india – all are thriving with incredible viewership.
It’s no news that TV actors work excruciatingly long. Watch any interview and you would know how hard they work and the sacrifices they make to sustain the long hours of airing their shows!
It’s no wonder they charge thousands of dollars for their efforts and have called city B to treat them like extras at times.
But little did we know that the following TV actors have left behind many B stars when it comes to paying parity and earning way more than them:
Divyanka Tripathi – Rs 80,000 to 1 lakh per episode
Divyanka, one of the most popular TV actresses, is widely recognized for her role as Ishita or Ishi Maa in the hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. According to reports, she was earning Rs 80,000 to 1 lakh per episode for her work in the series.
In 2021, Divyanka Tripathi took part in the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, where she competed as a contestant. She was a strong contender and was declared second.
Hina Khan – Rs 1 lakh to 1.25 lakh per episode
Some of his notable TV projects include his first show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai where she played the lead role of Akshara, Kasautii Zindagii Kay where she played the iconic character of Komolika, and Big Boss 11 where she was a candidate.
Known for her outspoken and straightforward attitude, she demands more than 1 lakh per episode!
In terms of film projects, she made her Bollywood debut in 2020 with the film pirate where she played the lead role. The movie didn’t impress many people and we think it deserved a better script.
Ankita Lokhande – Rs 90,000 – 1.5 lakh per episode
best known for Pavitra Rishta, the actor charges a colossal sum for his blood and sweat. She made her Bollywood breakthrough with Manikarnica and was appreciated for her role.
She also appeared in the fourth season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa nail all his performances.
Ronit Roy – Rs 1.25 lakh per episode
The versatile actor juggles effortlessly between film and television. Known for his show Adalat to all the kids of the 90s, the actor charges a massive amount of money.
It is also said that he has a policy that allows him to work only 15 days a month.
Saakshi Tanwar – Around Rs 80,000 per episode
The actor who soared to even greater heights when he landed a role in Dangal also minted quite a bit of money before that.
Famous for bad access lagte hain And Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, the actress has always won the hearts of her fans!
Mohit Raina – Rs 1 lakh per episode
You’d be lying if you said you didn’t listen Dev Ke Dev Mahadev on Life Ok at 8 p.m. He succeeded in this role in my opinion.
After becoming famous, he demanded a paycheck of 1 lakh for each episode of Ashoka.
He was last seen in intensity with Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal.
Ram Kapoor – Rs. 1.25 lakh per episode
The actor who gave fleeting but memorable performances in films like Student of the Year, The Big Bull And Karthik calls Karthikdevotes most of his time to his television career.
THE bad access lagte hain the actor also shoots for 15 days and demands a huge sum.
Drashti Dhami – Rs 60,000 per episode
Dil Mil Gayye was an integral part of my tweens and Drashti was phenomenal as a doctor.
Drashti gained popularity and recognition for her portrayal of the character Madhubala in the TV series “Madhubala Ek Ishq Ek Junoon” which aired from 2012 to 2014. She has also appeared in other popular TV shows such as Geet Hui Sabse Parayi, There is a king and a queenAnd Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil.
In addition to her television work, Drashti has also participated in various reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa And Nach Baliye.
No wonder she’s loading a bomb!
Let us know which shows from these bankable actors were your favorites!
|
Sources
2/ https://www.mensxp.com/entertainment/celebrities/134300-tv-actors-who-earn-more-money-than-bollywood-actors.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
