Anna Wintour defends honoring Karl Lagerfeld at Met Gala 2023, despite controversial remarks





When it comes to this year’s Met Gala, Anna Wintour prefers to focus more on the art than the artist. The long date Editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine said that despite Karl Lagerfeld’s controversial comment, her work deserves to be honored at the annual event she has chaired since 1995. This year’s theme, Star Party, which benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute, pays homage to the late German designer, who died in 2019 at age 85. Anna Wintour and Karl Lagerfeld attend the British Fashion Awards at the Coliseum in 2015. (Rune Hellestad/Corbis via Getty Images) Karl was provocative and he was full of paradoxes, Wintour told Gayle King on CBS Matinees Monday. And I think sometimes he said things to shock, and not necessarily things he believed in. Britain’s doyen of fashion, who apologies for the lack of diversity in what many consider the fashion bible, made it clear that she and chief curator Andrew Bolton did not condone some of Lagerfeld’s past remarks. Obviously Karl was a complicated man, and I think Andrews’ decision was really to focus on the job and it’s not a biography. There are documentaries and books that cover all aspects of Karl’s life. We really focus on his work, she said. I think when we go back and look at the work that he created over so many years, I think it’s worth celebrating, it’s worth recognizing, Wintour added. I think there would be tremendous interest in this exhibit. Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of the English magazine, and Swiss tennis player Roger Federer look at items by Karl Lagerfeld on display during the press preview of the Costume Institute exhibition titled Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 1, 2023. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) Throughout her 65-year career in fashion, Lagerfeld has created clothes for several luxury design houses, including Chlo, Chanel and Fendi. Day shift Days of the week Start your morning with today’s local news However, he was not only known for his design genius and extravagant flair. The self-proclaimed working-class seamstress has courted controversy with views seen as fatphobic, racist and sexist. He was criticized for calling vocal power Adele too fat with a pretty face and claimed no one wants to see curvy women. Lagerfeld, who was plus-sized for years, lost 92 pounds in a year and documented his routine in the best-selling book of 2005 The Karl Lagerfeld diet. The designer also caused an uproar in 2010 for putting the model Claudia Schiffer in blackface and yellowface for a Dom Pérignon champagne ad. Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, featuring nearly 200 pieces selected from an extensive inventory of over 10,000, is open to the public from May 5 through July 16.

