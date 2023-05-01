‘Polite Society’ filmmaker on combining Bollywood, martial arts and ‘raging angry women’

Nida Manzoor’s (“We Are Lady Parts”) spiky feminist action-comedy “Polite Society” has teenage Ria Khan (Priya Kansara) hoping to stop her sister Lena (Rita Arya) from to marry Salim (Akshay Khanna). Yes, he’s a fit geneticist whose job it is to save babies, but Ria senses something’s wrong with this whole arranged marriage affair, and she’s determined to stop him. To hell with decorum.

“I wanted to explore femininity and sisterhood in the action genre.”

Ria, whose ambition is to be a stuntwoman like her hero Eunice Huthart, gets “really extra” as she tries to convince everyone that Salim and his mother, Raheela (Nimra Bucha), have a nefarious purpose in mind. What makes “Polite Society” so entertaining is seeing Ria embark on various missions to steal Salim’s laptop or break into her house to get dirty, but also engage in sleight of hand fights. action with everyone from Kovacs (Shona Babayemi), his bullying classmate, to his sister. Lena (when they argue), even Raheela. Manzoor shoots these sequences with just the right amount of slow-motion “Khan-Fu” and comedic verve.

“Polite Society” is an auspicious debut feature for Manzoor that critiques arranged marriages and class and patriarchy with humor, dance and some fabulous needle-drops.

Manzoor spoke with Salon about his new film and his passions for pop culture.

What are your observations on propriety and decorum? And how are you rebellious?

I grew up feeling pressure to be a “good girl,” to be a good girl, to get the right job, and to marry the right person. I felt these things very intensely, and I often felt them as a burden. It was so cathartic to make this movie and fight against all of that. As women, anger is not something we are encouraged to feel or show. I know I wanted to show that a lot of angry women are pissed. It’s an emotion that I find difficult to express, so I push back the norms and expectations that bind us and camouflage us that you don’t see. And I also wanted to do it with action. I loved action movies growing up. There’s excitement about them, and I wanted to explore the femininity and sisterhood in the action genre. Seeing these things juxtaposed was exciting for me.

The film has an interesting tone that oscillates between action, comedy, feminism and social issues. Can you describe how you created the sets and combined all of these elements into a high-energy action farce? The film has the same energy as your “We Are Lady Parts” series.

The greatest joy I get as a filmmaker comes from tonal movement. I like to mix tones and genres, and oscillate between comedy, light and dark. This is for me the most exciting thing. What can I bring? I enjoy the structure of the action genre or a heist movie, [“Polite Society” features both] and in these structures, I want to be playful. So while it’s lawless and wild, it’s framed in tropes we understand. This is the hero’s journey structure that we know, but I like swinging on the monkey bars of this structure. It comes from writing it with a comedy pass, an action pass, and a sister pass, weaving and playing and having a good time. A lot of that tone is in the editing and seeing where the jokes land. That’s where I get high levels of joy, in that tonal movement.

What can you say about filming the fight scenes in the movie that are wuxia tributes and employ slow motion and stunts?

“There is a real cruelty that can exist between sisters. You know exactly the things to say to hurt your sister.

I like to wear my credentials on my sleeve. These are films that I love and I want to tell everyone that I love them. I wanted Hong Kong Kung Fu wuxia and infused it with my love of Bollywood. Seeing the thing I love that formed my juxtaposed identity in an instant was a joy for me. But I can feel it would be exciting for the audience as well. The interplay of a highly personal culture and a sister story that feels grounded is showcased in this wild, wacky escapist genre.

Speaking of stunt girls, Ria worships Eunice Huthart. What can you say about hero worship? Ria also admires her sister, but she also fights with a female antagonist. What can you say about the themes of brotherhood?

It’s so true to be a teenager. What teenager doesn’t have an XYZ hero on their wall but also in their life? I was inspired by my idolization of my sister who was the coolest, most punky person ever. I wanted to focus on the sister relationship, which is different from the romantic relationships you usually see, because there is real cruelty that can exist between sisters. You know exactly what to say to hurt your sister. You can be cruel, but you can have love beyond anything. It means a lot to me. With the [woman] villain character, it’s beautiful to see her vent her anger and have total agency, even though she works for the “dark side”. She is always in her power and looks great.

Director Nida Manzoor and actor Ritu Arya on the set of “Polite Society” (Parisa Taghizadeh/Focus Features)

I love how you’ve polished the idea of ​​arranged marriage and the pressures of making a baby. What are your thoughts on these topics?

The pressure of arranged marriage is still very real. I didn’t want to opt for the obvious forced marriage. Lena struggles with her own doubts and feels her family isn’t supporting her in pursuing her dreams.

There is also the way the women in the community adore their sons and they are held in high regard, and the women are only there to give more children. It’s fun to take it to the next level because there’s some kind of truth to it. And we should do whatever we want as women, have as many babies as we want and also be stunt performers and performers.

I’m also curious about the themes of assimilation and how the characters keep one foot in the old world and one foot in the new world?

When I think about assimilation and that aspect of history, it comes naturally. It’s not me trying to describe it; it’s just my truth. Parents are home and you’re wearing a hoodie one second, then you’re in wedding attire the next. I don’t consciously think about how I’m going to portray duality. I do not see it. For me, where I feel like I assimilate things is where I assimilate my gender to reality. Can these elements mix? Can I mix action and comedy and Bollywood? This is where I ask, “Can I exist in these spaces?”

The music is also a hybrid in the film, with needle drops of classic pop, rap and traditional songs. There is also an elaborate dance performance. Can you tell us about this aspect of your film? It sets the tone.

Music is so important to help set the tone. There’s old Bollywood numbers and a punk song, and it’s eclectic in a movie that’s eclectic. I worked with my brother, Shez Manzoor, on it, and the way he writes music, he has a punk sensibility that unifies it. But there is something a little anarchic and playful going on. It was exciting to throw guitars at a Bollywood moment and then come back to an old Japanese song from the 60s that I love. The film has a lot to do with pop culture, as does the score.

Do you see your career moving towards feature films or will you continue to work in television as viable?

I want to work in both spaces. The joy of television is that you have more time to dig deeper into the character. I am delighted to work more in the cinema. Seeing this film on the big screen made me so happy. That’s all I wanted. What interests me is to see how the world evolves and where theaters remain in the landscape. I like to work between TV and cinema. Both give me joy in different ways, and they also have difficulties. In terms of the storytelling I like to do, I can exist in both spaces.

“Polite Society” is in theaters now.