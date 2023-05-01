group seeks help to honor fallen veterans | News | Daily Sun Villages

Connect with us

Nine years ago, Doug Gardner and his wife began placing American flags at veterans’ graves at the Florida National Cemetery along with flags for deceased veterans.

After placing a flag on his first grave, thanking the veteran for his service and giving him a salute, he knew he and his wife would be buried there.

We believe that every veteran who has sacrificed for our freedom should be honored, said Gardner, executive vice president of Florida for Flags For Fallen Vets Inc. By putting a flag on each of their headstones, it’s our way of remembering them.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Flags for Fallen Vets placing flags for Memorial Day at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. To continue the tradition, Flags for Fallen Vets still needs hundreds of volunteers to place 120,000 American flags on the graves of veterans in the cemetery.

Flags for Fallen Vets is a national organization that began in 2012. Its mission is to place an American flag on every veteran’s headstone each Memorial Day.

Volunteers place a flag on the headstone, say their name, thank the veteran for their service and salute them if they’re also a veteran, said Bob Mills, who volunteers to place flags each year.

This ensures their names will never be forgotten, Gardner said.

Gardner oversees the placement of flags at five cemeteries in Florida: Florida National Cemetery, South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, and National Cemetery from Bay Pines to St. Petersburg.

It’s a sight to behold to see all those little American flags in front of them, said Mills, of the village of La Belle.

Rain or shine, this year’s event will take place at 9 a.m. on May 28 at the cemetery. The organization would like 2,800 volunteers in total, and it’s about 600 short of that goal, said Gardner, of the Village of Gilchrist.

Volunteers will also be needed on June 3 to remove the flags.

To volunteer for placement or pickup, visit flagsforfallenvets.com and click on the 2023 Volunteer Registration Form tab at the top.

For groups larger than 10, contact Gardner at [email protected] or Mary Jacob at [email protected]

The group also needs to replace some of the worn American flags and is looking for donations to buy 20,000 flags. A $25 donation covers 31 flags, Gardner said.

For more information about Flags for Fallen Vets, or to donate, contact Gardner at 203-856-8663.

Marguerite Desbrow also transports volunteers for $12 to place flags at the cemetery.

Four buses will depart at 7 a.m. May 28 from American Legion Post 347 in Lady Lake and Lowes parking lot in Wildwood.

Registration is first-come, first-served and there are limited spaces left on any of the four buses, she said. To register for a bus seat, contact Desbrow at 352-633-0882.

Volunteers should bring a hammer, water bottle, screwdriver, and ruler or guide to measure 12.

It’s such a heartwarming experience and there are a lot of tears, Gardner said.

Senior Writer Veronica Wernicke can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5307, or [email protected]

