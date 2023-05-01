Entertainment
Hollywood writers and studios scramble to strike deal as writers’ strike looms
Hollywood writers and production studios were would have engaged in last-minute talks on Monday to avert the industry’s first writers’ strike in 15 years.
The Writers Guild of America (WGA), which represents thousands of television and film writers, could call a strike as early as Tuesday if a deal with major studios isn’t reached by midnight Monday on the day the three years of the guild expires.
A strike would shut down production and affect Hollywood’s biggest companies as scripted series on both network television and streaming come to a halt.
The WGA negotiated with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which negotiates on behalf of the studios. The talks focused on compensation issues caused by the streaming boom, in addition to other fundamental changes in entertainment, such as the recent wave of cost-cutting that prompted media giants Disney (DIS) to Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) to adopt massive layoffs and shelve several projects.
Yahoo Finance contacted both the WGA and AMPTP for comment, but did not immediately respond.
Writers’ strike ‘would really be a miserable thing’
What’s different today compared to previous years is how much the streaming boom has changed the industry.
Streaming shows often have fewer episodes and less residual revenue compared to traditional network television, which means less money in the pockets of these writers.
At the same time, the majority of these studios are no longer just “pure play” production houses. Instead, they have their own streaming divisions, which has brought a new set of challenges as direct-to-consumer losses mount.
“Whether this is a dot on the radar or an extended strike like in 2007 remains to be seen,” Scott Purdy, head of US media industry at KPMG, told Yahoo Finance. “In the short term though, consumers should prepare for some of their favorite TV shows to be delayed and potentially enter a period where there is a limited amount of new content to watch. Well, look at how that affects subscription decisions with inflation – pinched consumers who were already reassessing their spending habits.”
Late-night TV shows would be the first to feel the impact. Seth Meyers, who hosts NBC’s “Late Night,” say this weekend“If a writers’ strike happened, it would stop production on a lot of shows.”
“It doesn’t just affect the writers, it affects all of the incredible non-writer staff on these shows. And it would be a really miserable thing for people to have to go through, especially since we were on the heels of this terrible pandemic that has affected, not just show business, but all of us.”
“What the writers are asking for is not unreasonable,” he continued. “If you don’t see me here next week, know that it is something that is not taken lightly.”
Studio executives said they have enough scripted content in the bank to avoid content pipeline disruptions, but they would still prefer to avoid a strike.
“Just to be clear, we’re at the table,” Netflix (NFLX) co-CEO Ted Sarandos said during the company’s quarterly earnings call last month.
“We do not want [a] to hit. The last time there was a strike, it was devastating for creators. It was really tough on the industry. It was painful for the local economies that support the production, and it was very, very, very bad for the fans,” Sarandos said. “If there’s a strike, we want to work very hard to make sure that we can find a fair and just deal so we can avoid one. But if there is, we have a large base of upcoming shows and movies from around the world, so we could probably serve our members better than most.”
David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery echoes similar sentiments during the company’s Max Streaming launch presentation last month, telling reporters, “We assumed the worst from a business perspective. We prepared. We had a lot of content that was produced and we are launching a product on May 23. So, we are ready to launch weapons in regards to our product and our platforms around the world.”
The box office should also be safe, according to industry executives: “For movies coming out this year, the strike really doesn’t have an impact,” the CEO of IMAX (IMAX) said on Monday. Richard Gelfond at Yahoo Finance Live. “It’s a question of how long it will last and what will happen next year.”
Nevertheless, a writers’ strike would have serious economic consequences, as the last strike demonstrated.
According to estimates by the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corp., this strike, which lasted 100 days from November 2007 to February 2008, cost the Los Angeles County economy $2.5 billion.
“I don’t think you want a writers’ strike,” Citi chief executive Jason Bazinet previously told Yahoo Finance Live. “At the end of the day, the street doesn’t like the uncertainty that comes with a strike.”
“It’s just going to inject more noise as the cadence of new content slows down. … The street generally doesn’t like strikes,” he warned.
Alexandra Channel is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance.
