Entertainment
Surrey actor is happy to ‘live a version of myself on stage’ in modern motherhood story
As an actor who identifies as bisexual, Surrey resident Rahat Saini says starring in the queer theatrical story ‘Unexpecting’ is an empowering and thrilling experience.
In a new comedy-drama that explores marriage, friendship and modern motherhood, Saini stars as struggling writer Annie, who, with painter Josephine, has been trying to start a family for five years and live happily ever after in East Vancouver. Just when they begin to question their relationship and their choices, the opportunity to adopt a baby presents itself.
Written by Bronwyn Carradine, the play is produced by Zee Zee Theater for a three-week tour of the Studio 16 stage in Vancouver starting with a preview on Friday, May 5. Tickets and show details can be found at zeezeetheatre.ca.
“The writing is spectacular, and I’m so excited that we can bring this story to the stage,” Saini said in a phone call Monday, days before opening night (Saturday).
“It’s been a long road for this couple, about five years of trying to start a family,” she added. “The show is a great window into what the adoption process can be like, and how convoluted and difficult it can be, especially for couples from same-sex families.”
The female-led play also stars Elizabeth Barrett, Jessica Heafey and Melissa Oei.
Until now, Saini had never played half of a central relationship in a play before. “And this one involves a lesbian couple,” she noted. “I’m thrilled to experience a version of myself on stage.”
Carradine’s “Unexpecting” is described as a love letter to female relationships in our modern world. The play features a cast largely made up of queer actors and directors (Cameron Mackenzie), and is also written by a queer playwright.
Raised in India as a child, Saini graduated from Panorama Ridge Secondary in 2015 and went on to study theater and education at the University of Victoria. After that, she returned to her home in Surrey.
“It was in high school that I knew I wanted to be an actress,” she recalls, “but I’ve always been a performer. My mother tells how I used to sing Bollywood songs when she changed my diapers.
Saini’s biography details her work as an actress, comedian and storyteller, with roles on stage and in film/television. Credits include Hallmark movies (“The Journey Ahead,” “Match Me, Please”) and theater productions for the Phoenix Company, among others.
“I think one day I will teach, because it’s in my line, but it’s the back-up plan, not plan A, which is to act,” said Saini, who has a side job. as a tour guide to film sites in the Vancouver area. “It’s my dream to be in film and TV because I grew up loving Bollywood movies.”
This week, Saini and the others will perform “Unexpecting” in front of an audience for the first time. The script was originally developed as part of the Arts Club Theater Company’s “Listen to This Series” series and premiered as an audio play in February 2021.
To celebrate its 15th anniversary, Zee Zee Theater is offering accessible pricing for “Unexpecting.” Each performance will have 15 “reduced barrier” tickets available for $15 each, excluding the preview performance on May 5.
“While ‘Unexpecting’ is a joyous and insightful celebration of queer love and the complexities of relationships, this piece is truly for anyone who has struggled with the decision to become parents,” Mackenzie said. in a press release.
The play, according to the founder of Zee Zee, is “full of lively humor and a huge heart” and offers Vancouver audiences “a new perspective on love, loss, commitment and the unpredictable journey to modern motherhood.
[email protected]
Like us on Facebook follow us on instagram and follow Tom on Twitter
live theater
|
Sources
2/ https://www.peacearchnews.com/entertainment/surrey-actor-happy-to-be-living-a-version-of-myself-on-stage-in-story-of-modern-motherhood/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Recent Posts
- Erdogan says Turkish forces killed IS leader in Syria – KGET 17
- Surrey actor is happy to ‘live a version of myself on stage’ in modern motherhood story
- Info-Tech LIVE 2023 is set to deliver the latest research and trends in exponential IT
- Imran Khan warns to take to the streets if SC order on Punjab polls is violated
- Former President Donald Trump visits Scotland ahead of golf course opening
- Man arrested with bogus Boris Johnson license after drink-driving incident in the Netherlands
- Just kick the Burmese junta out of ASEAN – Universities
- Take a break from tech during National Screen Free Week May 1-7
- Duo named AVCA All-Americans – Stanford University Athletics
- Why I wear my Chanel wedding dress to the Met Gala
- ‘Godfather of AI’ leaves Google after 10 years to warn of danger
- Sudan hit by airstrikes despite truce – BBC News