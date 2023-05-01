Surrey actor is happy to ‘live a version of myself on stage’ in modern motherhood story

As an actor who identifies as bisexual, Surrey resident Rahat Saini says starring in the queer theatrical story ‘Unexpecting’ is an empowering and thrilling experience.

In a new comedy-drama that explores marriage, friendship and modern motherhood, Saini stars as struggling writer Annie, who, with painter Josephine, has been trying to start a family for five years and live happily ever after in East Vancouver. Just when they begin to question their relationship and their choices, the opportunity to adopt a baby presents itself.

Written by Bronwyn Carradine, the play is produced by Zee Zee Theater for a three-week tour of the Studio 16 stage in Vancouver starting with a preview on Friday, May 5. Tickets and show details can be found at zeezeetheatre.ca.

“The writing is spectacular, and I’m so excited that we can bring this story to the stage,” Saini said in a phone call Monday, days before opening night (Saturday).

“It’s been a long road for this couple, about five years of trying to start a family,” she added. “The show is a great window into what the adoption process can be like, and how convoluted and difficult it can be, especially for couples from same-sex families.”

The female-led play also stars Elizabeth Barrett, Jessica Heafey and Melissa Oei.

Rahat Saini, Surrey-based actor. (Photo: Rebecca Roberts)

Until now, Saini had never played half of a central relationship in a play before. “And this one involves a lesbian couple,” she noted. “I’m thrilled to experience a version of myself on stage.”

Carradine’s “Unexpecting” is described as a love letter to female relationships in our modern world. The play features a cast largely made up of queer actors and directors (Cameron Mackenzie), and is also written by a queer playwright.

Raised in India as a child, Saini graduated from Panorama Ridge Secondary in 2015 and went on to study theater and education at the University of Victoria. After that, she returned to her home in Surrey.

“It was in high school that I knew I wanted to be an actress,” she recalls, “but I’ve always been a performer. My mother tells how I used to sing Bollywood songs when she changed my diapers.

Saini’s biography details her work as an actress, comedian and storyteller, with roles on stage and in film/television. Credits include Hallmark movies (“The Journey Ahead,” “Match Me, Please”) and theater productions for the Phoenix Company, among others.

“I think one day I will teach, because it’s in my line, but it’s the back-up plan, not plan A, which is to act,” said Saini, who has a side job. as a tour guide to film sites in the Vancouver area. “It’s my dream to be in film and TV because I grew up loving Bollywood movies.”

This week, Saini and the others will perform “Unexpecting” in front of an audience for the first time. The script was originally developed as part of the Arts Club Theater Company’s “Listen to This Series” series and premiered as an audio play in February 2021.

To celebrate its 15th anniversary, Zee Zee Theater is offering accessible pricing for “Unexpecting.” Each performance will have 15 “reduced barrier” tickets available for $15 each, excluding the preview performance on May 5.

“While ‘Unexpecting’ is a joyous and insightful celebration of queer love and the complexities of relationships, this piece is truly for anyone who has struggled with the decision to become parents,” Mackenzie said. in a press release.

The play, according to the founder of Zee Zee, is “full of lively humor and a huge heart” and offers Vancouver audiences “a new perspective on love, loss, commitment and the unpredictable journey to modern motherhood.

