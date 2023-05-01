Why Hollywood writers might go on strike and what it means for your favorite shows

LOS ANGELES (AP) The union representing 11,500 screenwriters in film, television and other forms of entertainment could go on strike as early as Tuesday. It would be the first writers’ strike and the first Hollywood strike of any kind in 15 years. Here’s a look at the storylines the fight spawned.

The discussions

Months of negotiations, mostly over writers’ pay for streaming shows, have still left considerable distance between the two sides: the Writers Guild of America whose East and West versions are technically two unions that act as a unit in these talks and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents Hollywood studios, streamers and production companies in the negotiations.

The current contract expires on Monday and a work stoppage could be called the following day. Many in the industry acted as if a strike was inevitable. Writers, who voted overwhelmingly to allow their leaders to go on strike, have already started making picket signs.

But 11 a.m. deals are common. If both parties make progress, they can talk past the deadline. The last time a writers’ strike seemed imminent, in 2017, a deal was reached within hours of the contract expiring. Last year, a deal was struck two days before the deadline to avert a strike by 60,000 Hollywood crew members.

The talk shows

Late-night talk shows, heavily reliant on same-day news-based humor writing, will be the first to feel the effect of a strike. The shows have been the de facto frontline during previous writers’ strikes. Shows like NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! are set to air new episodes next week. They will switch to reruns if a work stoppage begins. James Cordens’ farewell Thursday night to his Late Late Show was timely.

Saturday Night Live has a slightly longer production schedule but is even more dependent on its writers. A strike would disrupt the final three episodes of this season, starting with the May 6 show with host Pete Davidson.

The status of daytime talk shows, which lean more into chats and host interviews, would be less certain. ABC’s The View was uninterrupted during the last strike, which began in late 2007 and ended in early 2008.

The history of scripted series

The impact of a strike on scripted series will take much longer to manifest. Even daily soap operas tend to have scripts completed months in advance. Noticeable effects on the film’s release schedule could take even longer.

Production of finished scripts can proceed as planned (without the benefit of last-minute rewrites). This assumes that teams whose union recently came close to strike and actors whose guild contract with the AMPTP expires on June 30 are ready to cross the picket lines and get to work.

The Apprentice, hosted by Donald Trump, took on new life when a celebrity version of the mothballed show was created to help fill the scripted void.

Productions, long aware of the impending deadline, sought to wrap up before it arrived. FilmLA, which distributes location permits for the Los Angeles area, says none have been requested for any TV series or sitcoms next week.

Many viewers and moviegoers may not notice the effects of a strike until long after it has ended, if at all. Menus on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video won’t look any different next week, but as this would be the first writers’ strike of the streaming era, there’s no template for how they’ll look months later. .

During the last strike, when broadcast and cable networks with well-established seasonal schedules were still predominant, many shows, including 30 Rock, CSI and Grey’s Anatomy, shortened their seasons.

Unscripted reality television gained momentum at the time. Both Big Brother and The Amazing Race have increased their production. The Apprentice, hosted by Donald Trump, took on new life when a celebrity version of the mothballed show was created to help fill the scripted void.

Challenges

Streaming and its ripple effects are at the center of the dispute. The guild says that even as series budgets have increased, the writers’ share of that money has steadily declined.

Streamers’ use of smaller teams known in the industry as mini-rooms for shorter stays has made it harder to earn sustainable income, according to the guild. And the number of writers working at the guild minimum has fallen from about a third to about a half over the past decade. Writers of comedy and variety shows for streaming have no minimum protection, the guild says.

In TV staff, more writers are working at minimum, regardless of experience, often for fewer weeks, the guild said in a March report.

The lack of a regular seasonal schedule in streaming has further depressed wages, the report says. And the expected annual salary increases under the current contract are well below inflation increases.

The weekly minimum for a screenwriter in a TV series during the 2019-20 season was $4,546, according to industry outlet Variety. They work an average of 29 weeks on a network show for $131,834 per year, or an average of 20 weeks on a streaming show for $90,920. For a writer-producer, the figure is $6,967 per week.

Some who defend the studios and producers say it’s far from the poor screenwriters presented publicly.

AMPTP leaders say their priority is the long-term health and stability of the industry and that they are committed to reaching a fair and reasonable agreement.

Notable writers

A complete work stoppage will mean significant economic losses for screenwriters, although many say it’s worth battling the daily drop in income.

Guild strike rules prevent members from making new deals, making new pitches, or turning in new scripts. They are authorized to accept payment for any writing that has already been done.

Those known in the industry as hyphens,” including showrunners who act as head writer-producers, performer-writers, and people like Abbot Elementary’s Quinta Brunson who do all of the above. , are allowed to do the unwritten parts of their work under union rules, although this work may be minimal as they seek solidarity with their writing teams.

A brief history of striking scribes

Writers have gone on strike six times, more than any group in Hollywood.

The first was in 1960, a Writers Guild strike that lasted nearly five months. Strikes followed in 1973, 1981 and 1985. The longest work stoppage, which lasted exactly five months, was in 1988.

The 2007-2008 strike was resolved after three months. Among the major concessions the writers won were the requirements that fledgling streaming shows should hire guild writers if their budgets were large enough. It was a harbinger of almost every entertainment union struggle in the years that followed.