River rat resources | Mountain house magazine





For more information on water trails, such as descriptions of river segments, ways to check water levels, safety guides, links to purchase maps, and event registration links. 2023, check out: Endless Mountain Heritage Regionemheritage.org; Susquehanna Greenway Partnershipsusquehannagreenway.org. 2023 EVENTS

Find registration and rental fees online. May 20: SGP Paddlers Toolkit workshop in TunkhannockNovices and veterans alike get information and resources for planning trips on the Susquehanna, then in the afternoon, hit the water. May 21: SGP Intro to Kayak Fishing at Montour PreserveThe FREE program at Chillisquaque Lake introduces participants to kayak fishing gear, basic paddling skills and safety, and offers participants the opportunity to test their skills on the water. All paddling and fishing gear will be provided. Please pre-register. June 2-10: EMHR 25th Anniversary and River Trip of the YearA week-long paddle covering almost 120 miles from Sayre to Shickshinny, including daily entertainment and activities as well as meals from local restaurants and caterers. You can choose a one-day, three-day or full-week paddle. June 3: SGP Outdoor Expo at Shikellamy State ParkFrom 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., take advantage of some fifty information booths and outdoor equipment, as well as practical clinics and demonstrations. Food trucks and live music. FREE ENTRANCE. June 15-16: EMHR Youth Heritage StayA three-day trip from Laceyville to West Falls (33.5 miles of river) for grades six through 12 that teaches kayaking safety, Susquehanna history, and environmental stewardship. The group will stay at Camp Lackawanna each night. June 24: SGPs Paddlers Toolkit Workshop at Montour PreserveNovices and veterans alike get information and resources for planning trips on the Susquehanna, then in the afternoon, hit the water. July 8: SGPs Paddlers Toolkit Workshop at Columbia Crossing River Trails CenterNovices and veterans alike get information and resources for planning trips on the Susquehanna, then in the afternoon, hit the water. July 15: EMHR Summer Heritage Benefits PalettePaddle eleven miles from the Mehopany boat launch to Riverside Park in Tunkhannock and finish with a history presentation, catered dinner and wine tasting. A fundraiser for the Wyoming County Historical Society. September 29-30: EMHRs Outdoor Heritage Expo, Wyoming County FairgroundsFrom 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, visit the booths of heritage organizations, conservation organizations and outdoor equipment vendors. There will be guest speakers, raffles and swings to get to the trails and the river. FREE ENTRANCE. October 7: EMHR Fall Heritage Benefits PaddlePaddle ten miles from the Bradford County Outboard Motor Club to Endless Mountain Outfitters, where there will be live music, catered dinner, cider and wine tasting, and more. A fundraiser for Bradford County Parks. OUTFITTERS

Learn about the services and special paddles offered by these Susquehanna River outfitters. Endless Mountain Outfitters

emo444.com

(570) 746-9140

7474 Rt. 187, Sugar Run, Pennsylvania 18846 Kayak and Canoe Rentals in Susquehanna

kayaktheriver.com

(570) 388-6107

2374 Sullivans Trail, Falls, Pennsylvania 18615 Five Mountain Outfitter

fivemountainoutfittersco.com

(570) 885-0081

95 Main Street, Shickshinny, Pennsylvania 18655 Riverside Adventure Company

david-decoteau.squarespace.com/rac

(570) 854-2437

476 D&H Ave, Riverside, Pennsylvania 17868

