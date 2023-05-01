Matthew Lawrence: Mrs. Doubtfire actor says he lost Marvel role after refusing to strip for Oscar-winning director





Get our free weekly email for all the latest film news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Receive our free The Life Cinematic email Mrs. Doubtfire Child star Matthew Lawrence has claimed he was fired by his agency after he refused to strip for a director who promised him a role in Marvel. The actor made the allegation while discussing sexual harassment in the film industry during a podcast interview with his brothers Joey and Andrew Lawrence, who are also actors. There have been many times in my life where I have been offered a huge role, he said. Lawrence then alleged that he was once asked to go to a hotel room where a famous director showed up in his dressing gown, asked me to undress, said he had to take Polaroids and said if I did X, Y, and Z, I’d be the next Marvel character. When he refused and left the hotel room, Lawrence said Brotherly Love he lost the agency he was signed with at the time. He didn’t refer to either the agency or the director by name, but said the latter was a very significant Oscar winner. He also did not specify when the alleged incident took place. Lawrence played Chris Hiller, the son of Robin Williams’ lead character in the 1993 comedy Mrs. Doubtfire. He also played Jack Hunter in the sitcom boy meets the world and appeared in the television series Brotherly Lovewho raced from 1995 to 1997 alongside his brothers. The actor, who called the #MeToo movement a very good thing, said men are less supported to share their stories of sexual harassment within the industry. Matthew Lawrence photographed in 2017 ” height=”1221″ width=”1628″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery, inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=1)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”2″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> Matthew Lawrence photographed in 2017 (Getty Images for Disney) In my opinion not many guys have come out and talked about it in the industry, he said, adding: Now it’s probably about a third of what women go through. I think our society is less ready to hear that the situation is happening with men than it is with women.

