Entertainment
Hollywood braces for potential strike with Writers Guild of America contract expiring Monday night
Monday, May 1, 2023 6:30 p.m.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Last-minute negotiations were underway Monday between the Writers Guild of America and major studios in hopes of averting a strike that would halt productions.
WGA members voted overwhelmingly earlier this month to authorize a strike if union negotiations with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers, which represents the studios, fail. According to the Writers Guild of America, 97.8% of members who voted supported the strike authorization vote. A total of 9,218 union members voted, representing nearly 79% of WGA membership.
The Writers Guild’s current contract expires Monday at 11:59 p.m.
Last week, the guild released a list of strike rules to its thousands of members as the possible work stoppage loomed.
During a strike, union members would not be allowed to write or edit content, or negotiate on future projects.
WGA is pushing for better pay and residuals, especially on streaming content. The guild is specifically asking for higher residual compensation for streaming programs that have higher viewership, rather than the existing model that pays a standard rate regardless of a show’s success. The union is also asking for industry standards on the number of writers assigned to each show.
Studios pushed back, saying the entire industry is under budget constraints.
“No one argues that screenwriters need to be paid more. It’s a question of how much more and how that’s going to work in an industry dominated by digital streaming,” said Dominic Patten, editor of Deadline Hollywood. .
The last time the screenwriters union went on strike was in 2007-08, going on furlough for 100 days and shutting down Hollywood production.
This strike was precipitated over compensation for what was then called “new media”, as internet streaming began to reshape the entertainment landscape.
Various estimates from different organizations estimated that the 100-day strike cost the local economy between $2 billion and $3 billion.
City News Service contributed to this report.
Copyright 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
