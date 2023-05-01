Bar ‘Cheers’, ‘Tonight Show’ auctioned into TV history | Entertainment





DALLAS, AP When Johnny Carson retired from The Tonight Show after 30 years, one man was determined to make this iconic ensemble part of his burgeoning collection of TV memorabilia. I’d love to say I convinced him I was the best guy for the job, but really, if I’m being honest, I had to convince him to save the set,” James Comisar said. said he had the cheesiest set in Hollywood and who would want to see it? This set is one of a dizzying number of items from Comisar’s collection of props, sets and costumes from beloved TV shows that will be selling in early June by Dallas-based Heritage Auctions from the bar where Sam Malone greeted customers on Cheers to the pink confection Barbara Eden wore I Dream of Jeannie on the worn-out living room set of Archie and Edith Bunker from All in the Family. Other items on the block when online bidding begins Monday are a tunic worn by Superman in the 1950s TV series, Mad Men barware, tools used to cook meth on Breaking Bad, costumes from Star Trek,” and costumes and props from the 1960s television series Batman The auction, which includes approximately 1,000 lots, concludes with a live auction June 2-4 in Dallas. Comisar, which has been tracking and preserving television memories since 1989, had dreamed of creating a museum to house his collectionbut when that didn’t work out, he decided it was time for the items to leave the temperature-controlled warehouses where he looks after them. I’ve just decided that these pieces should go back to the fans and let them enjoy them, and then when that good day comes when a television museum is done, these pieces will be well cared for in the hands of fans and avid collectors.” said Comisar, 58. Comisar, who grew up in Los Angeles, said that after school every day he grabbed my Pop-Tarts and I sat in front of the TV “watching characters who almost felt like friends after school.” ‘school. After graduating from high school, Comisar became a comedy writer and began spending time in studios, where he found that elements of the television shows he loved were languishing, without a system. in place to back them up or archive them. He said that when shows stop airing, props get sold or thrown away, or end up in the costume department for rent. He said the bar from Cheers, with the names of the show’s stars engraved on it, was in a studio warehouse with a dead skunk when he acquired it. The collection that Comisar has curated includes so many different shows that there is something for everyone, said Joshua Benesh, Chief Strategy Officer of Heritage. The collection, he said, is also distinctive for the way Comisar has put it together. James was out there in the field, out in the wild, gathering properties and discovering things that had no value at the time, he said. Benesh, however, said that in recent years the market for entertainment memorabilia “has come alive. We now understand how rare some of these things are and how fundamental they are to our collective popular culture,” Benesh said. These characters are iconic. They are now part of the fabric of who we are.

